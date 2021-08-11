Cancel
Alameda Street Closure between 168th Ave NE and 180th Ave NE

Norman, Oklahoma
Norman, Oklahoma
On August 16, Public Works crews will begin repairing a damaged stormwater pipe under Alameda Street approximately 0.5 miles east of the intersection of Alameda Street and 168th Ave NE. The repairs will take approximately two days to complete depending on weather conditions.

Both lanes of Alameda Street will be closed to thru traffic at this location for stormwater pipe repair work during this time. The detour route is 180th Ave NE between Alameda and State Hwy 9. Signs will be in place to direct motorists.

Questions about the project can be directed to Hans Osgood, Public Works Stormwater Supervisor, at 405-329-2524.

Norman is a city in the U.S. state of Oklahoma located 20 miles (32 km) south of downtown Oklahoma City. As the county seat of Cleveland County and a part of the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, its population was 110,925 at the 2010 census. Norman's estimated population of 124,880 in 2019 makes it the third-largest city in Oklahoma.

#Weather#Alameda Street Closure#State Hwy 9
