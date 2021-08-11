Alameda Street Closure between 168th Ave NE and 180th Ave NE

On August 16, Public Works crews will begin repairing a damaged stormwater pipe under Alameda Street approximately 0.5 miles east of the intersection of Alameda Street and 168th Ave NE. The repairs will take approximately two days to complete depending on weather conditions.

Both lanes of Alameda Street will be closed to thru traffic at this location for stormwater pipe repair work during this time. The detour route is 180th Ave NE between Alameda and State Hwy 9. Signs will be in place to direct motorists.

Questions about the project can be directed to Hans Osgood, Public Works Stormwater Supervisor, at 405-329-2524.