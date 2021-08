MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An animal shelter in Germany is getting creative to help find new homes for their resident cats and dogs. Captain Kirk is one of the cats that the Munich Animal Welfare Association is hoping to help. The shelter took photos of the black-and-white cat to use for his profile on Tinder – a dating app. “Quite simply, it’s a lot of fun and better than boring newspaper ads,” said shelter worker Jillian Moss. “We thought we’d join the young people and follow the trend on Tinder.” You won’t find cute kittens or playful puppies on the app. The Munich shelter is featuring...