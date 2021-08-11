A Simple Guide to Earning, Redeeming, and Maximizing All of Your Bank's Offerings
Getting your debts down to zero and establishing a budget is a mighty good feeling, but so is knowing that you're taking advantage of cash-back opportunities and credit card reward offerings at your local bank. These loyalty programs are a tried-and-true marketing tactic, offering the ability to both reward and incentivize customers. In many cases, account holders are unaware of initiatives and cash-back rewards, and if you're one of the many people missing out on what is essentially free money or points in exchange for transactions you're already making, you're doing yourself a great disservice.www.marthastewart.com
