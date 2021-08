Fort Bliss National Cemetery is a place of memories, a place of sadness, and a final resting place for those men and women who have served our country and in many cases, paid the ultimate price and died while defending our nation in war. It is also a place that cannot handle the monsoonal rains that we get in El Paso every summer, and this summer more than others. This is the second wettest monsoon season on record and all that water wreaks havoc with the gravesites at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Every year we hear the stories about graves sinking and headstones being disturbed and this year is no different.