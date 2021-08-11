Cancel
Reading, PA

Boyertown Times Church News

 Aug. 22:

Aug. 22: The Rev. Christian McMullan will conduct the 9:30 a.m. worship service in the church. All are welcome. We require all church service attendees to wear a mask and practice social distancing of at least 6 feet. We will not be singing as we are accustomed to. Do not attend services if you feel sick. Weekly services are also offered online via the St. Luke’s Obelisk YouTube Channel. It is our hope and prayer that everyone stays safe and well during these difficult times.

