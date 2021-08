AGUANGA (CNS) - Firefighters halted the forward spread of a three-acre brush fire sparked by a vehicle that went up in flames in a remote area north of Aguanga today. The blaze was reported at 1:06 p.m. in the 41900 block of Reed Valley Road north of Wilson Valley Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The California Highway Patrol said a vehicle crashed down an embankment and ignited, with the fire spreading to surrounding vegetation. Two occupants were able to exit the vehicle, according to the CHP. Fire officials said “aggressive firefighting efforts” from the ground and air stopped the forward spread of the blaze. The fire prompted the closure of Reed Valley Road between Wilson Valley Road to Marmot Road.