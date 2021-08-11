Knoll Ollo With Knit Back Updates The Versatile Office Chair With Even Better Back Support
If you’ve researched office chairs in the past, chances are, you’ve heard about the Knoll Ollo, a multi-use chair that combines simplicity-of-use with a versatile function around the workplace. It’s the perfect chair for folks who don’t want to perform half a dozen adjustments to find their ideal sitting position. The Knoll Ollo with Knit Back updates the popular office chair with an entirely new back rest – one that retains its responsive elements while giving users even greater support.www.coolthings.com
Comments / 0