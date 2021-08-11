Cancel
Knoll Ollo With Knit Back Updates The Versatile Office Chair With Even Better Back Support

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve researched office chairs in the past, chances are, you’ve heard about the Knoll Ollo, a multi-use chair that combines simplicity-of-use with a versatile function around the workplace. It’s the perfect chair for folks who don’t want to perform half a dozen adjustments to find their ideal sitting position. The Knoll Ollo with Knit Back updates the popular office chair with an entirely new back rest – one that retains its responsive elements while giving users even greater support.

