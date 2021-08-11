Norman reports 325 new COVID cases over past week

A Cleveland County Health Department employee administers a coronavirus test at a COVID-19 mobile testing site at Griffin Community Park. Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

NORMAN — COVID-19 cases in Norman are spiking drastically as cities across the state continue to see an uptick in new COVID-19 cases and the start of school inches closer.

On Wednesday, the City of Norman reported 325 new COVID-19 cases recorded over the past week, the highest new case report the city has seen in months. Last week, the state reported 270 new COVID cases in Norman.

The 325 new cases bring Norman’s cumulative case count to 15,320. There are about 474 active COVID-19 cases in Norman.

The city reported three additional COVID-related deaths Wednesday, bringing Norman’s COVID-19 death toll to 201 as of Wednesday. The state’s reporting system is investigating deaths from the start of the pandemic until now and does not release the exact date of a COVID-related death.

The health department has reported 14,645 recoveries in the city.

County numbers

Cleveland County reported 883 new COVID cases over the last week; it’s the most new cases the county has reported since the state began sharing local case updates on a weekly basis in March.

This week’s update brings the county’s cumulative case count to 33,753.

The state on Wednesday reported five additional deaths in Cleveland County, though the investigative reporting process makes it unclear exactly when the deaths occurred.

The county’s COVID-related death toll is now at 454.

State numbers

The state has recorded a cumulative total of 503,552 COVID-19 cases, 2,199 of them reported Wednesday.

The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases is at 2,031. There are 18,072 active COVID-19 cases across the state. Prior to this week, the last time the seven-day average had been over 2,000 was in early February.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s provisional death count, there have been 8,805 COVID-related deaths in the state.

The state’s separate reporting and investigation system has recorded 7,594 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths. As of Wednesday, 1,013 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oklahoma, 270 of them in the ICU. Forty-nine of the 1,013 are pediatric hospitalizations.

While the state does not provide city-specific hospitalization numbers, The Transcript is in dialogue with Norman Regional Health Systems in an attempt to get up-to-date local hospitalization data from NRHS. The Transcript will report that data once it is made available.

Statewide, a total of 1.6 million Oklahomans are fully vaccinated, leaving about half of Oklahoma’s adults unvaccinated and at a heightened risk for COVID-19.