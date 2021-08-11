Cancel
Athletic unions approve changes to three sports

westlibertyindex.com
 7 days ago

Added for 2022-23 The IHSAA and IGHSAU will use the NFHS allowance for state adoption to introduce a 35-second shot clock for varsity basketball, required of participating member schools starting in the 2022-23 season. Use of the shot clock in sub-varsity competition will be allowed but not required. With a date set for statewide implementation, experimental exceptions will not be granted during the 2021-22 regular season.

