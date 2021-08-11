The Magic Of Digital Gift Guides As A Marketing Tactic

Pandemic shopping much? You’d best avoid overspending by understanding the newest concept driving product marketing: groundedness. In a new article published in the retail bible, Journal of Marketing, researchers at Cornell University and Vienna University of Economics and Business explain that in the age of Twitter, COVID-19, and global warming, consumers crave connections to places (locally made or from an identifiable place), people (made by artisans, individuals, or identifiable groups), and past (traditional roots or tangible history). Any of these that remind consumers of their childhoods do particularly well. “In times of digitization, urbanization, and global challenges, the need to feel grounded has become particularly acute,” write the researchers.
