Getting Students Outside with Teens to Trails

Well, that’s that. Most years, it’s obvious when summer begins: the roads clear out, there’s street parking downtown, and the pools are ripe for the crashing. But this summer, I didn’t crash any pools, drop a crowd surfer or contract HPV, as in Athens summers past. I was too busy trying not to get infected with something completely different and much more deadly, and I’m more of a homebody these days anyway. I did go to see Zola at Ciné one evening (very good, but suffers a bit from writer Jeremy O. Harris’ issues with Black women that pop up repeatedly in his work and his public comments), but I was back home before it was fully dark outside. I did the most socializing while I was in my home state, and if I’m going to put myself at risk of COVID-19, then I choose to be drinking moonshine while doing so. I took risks, but they were very calculated, and they were also very few and far between.