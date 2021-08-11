ISU DEFENSIVE BACKS: Secondary experience gives ISU security

Indiana State has two of its four starters back in the secondary from 2019 and another player who started the first three games before he got hurt.

What does that level of experience provide? Security.

At least that's what the Sycamores are hoping for as the 2021 campaign plays out. ISU's defensive backs have five players on the roster who have played significant time for the Sycamores — and there's four transfers who have college playing time elsewhere.

Keep in mind, too, that ISU's pass defense was stout in 2019. The Sycamores ranked second in the Missouri Valley Football Conference in pass defense, giving up 162.9 yards per contest. ISU was top in the MVFC in completion percentage against at 55.5%.

The leaders in the secondary are the two starters who accounted for 20 starts in 2019 — strong safety Michael Thomas and cornerback Mekhi Ware. Thomas, who had transitioned to safety from wide receiver in 2019, was third on the Sycamores in tackles with 73 and he had two interceptions.

Ware, who regained his starting spot in 2019 after missing the 2018 season with illness, had 11 pass break-ups.

Another pair of players with significant experience are safety Ty Hambright, who started the first three games of the 2019 season at free safety and cornerback Kaelub Newman, who has spot-started at corner.

"We've been doing it for a while, so this year it's more about paying attention to details. Little things matter at corner and football is a game of inches. Corners don't get help from anybody, so we're trying to be perfectionist out there and get the little things right," Newman stated.

For guys like Ware, their experience means he's been able to focus more on the details of his own game. ISU prefers to play press man defense so there's a lot of responsibility placed in the lap of the corners.

"Coach Stuck [defensive backs coach David Stuckman] has told us that the cornerbacks will take us as far as the defense goes. The corner room will only go as far as the leaders in. So that's me, Kaelub and JJ [Henderson], the older guys in the group. We've played a lot of football and we've seen a lot of things on the field the younger guys may not have seen. We're here to help them," Ware said.

ISU coach Curt Mallory praised his veteran core, but also teased at the prospect of contributions from others.

"Mike and Mekhi are the leaders back there and they've done a really nice job for us and Ty Hambright has played and has had a good camp, but you're seeing a lot of new faces out there," Mallory said.

One face that isn't new, but could be new to increased playing time in 2021, is corner Dwayne Thompson II. He made one start in 2019 and has impressed Mallory.

"The guy who has played, but I think he's playing as well as he has since he's been here is Dwayne Thompson. He's starting to show what we thought he was," Mallory said.

Henderson, a transfer from Stetson, has drawn rave reviews from coaches and players alike. Along with Thompson and Newman, he's a candidate to fill the starting corner spot left open by graduated Keawvis Cummings, who was excellent in his single season with the Sycamores in 2019.

Another player who has caught the eye is true freshman Johnathan Edwards, who will also likely factor in the cornerback mix.

"He loves the pressure. At practice yesterday, he was excited about being in the red zone. He got a ball caught on him, but then he came right back with a break-up. That's the thing you like to see in a young guy," Newman said.

Mallory mentioned all of the above and a few other transfers and newly-active freshmen who could contribute. Franklin transfer JP Osafo could contribute. So might true freshmen Kaleal Davis and Ray Vollmer.

There's 12 more defensive backs jockeying for position in addition.

With the experience comes expectation, but the ISU secondary vets embrace it.

"If you don't get better you got worse. We have to maintain steady progress and that doesn't stop with camp. We have to continue that improvement through the season," Ware said.