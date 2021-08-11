Cancel
Books & Literature

Dolly Parton To Publish Her First Novel 'Run Rose Run' Next Year

Posted by 
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 7 days ago
Dolly Parton will soon be able to add an exciting new accomplishment to her extensive resume—published author!. On Wednesday (August 11), Parton announced she's teaming up with bestselling author James Patterson for her first novel, titled Run, Rose, Run, which will be published next year. The novel takes inspiration from Parton's own experiences as a young woman in the music industry...with a fictional twist, of course.

The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

