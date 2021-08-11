Thomas College Now Will Require COVID-19 Vaccine

Thomas College in Waterville is reversing their decision on COVID-19 vaccinations and now will mandate that all students, faculty and staff be vaccinated. …given that incidence rates have risen dramatically in our region and state and given the deeper understanding that even vaccinated people can get and spread the virus, we simply have no choice but to take the steps to protect the people we care about the most – each of you in the Thomas family. After consulting with our partners at the Maine CDC, MaineGeneral, and our Board of Trustees, the College is immediately modifying its vaccination policy and is mandating that all in-person students, faculty, and staff must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.