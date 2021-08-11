Power struggle in Brazil: tanks for Bolsonaro

In the early morning, around forty military vehicles are heading towards the Place des Trois Pouvoirs in the heart of the Brazilian capital. Here you will find the Presidential Palace, Congress and the Supreme Court. The President of Brazil stands on the banister of his official residence. Ministers, loyal deputies and commanders of the armed forces cavort around him. Government supporters watch from a distance. At the start of the approximately ten-minute parade, a soldier in combat uniform exits one of the jeeps, climbs the ramp and hands Jair Bolsonaro an invitation to a planned Navy military exercise in neighboring Goiás. Then the column continues.