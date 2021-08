Atlanta United 2 returned to Birmingham after earning a damp draw there just days before. This was their second match as part of a 5-in-15 day stretch that will test their fitness and depth as they enter the final two months of the most successful season of 2s soccer so far. Opposite them were a Birmingham Legion team that felt cheated of their win in the previous contest as Darwin Matheus once again rescued the 2s from defeat in the waning moments of stoppage time. The pitch was drier, the energy was high, and the 2s felt like they had the momentum.