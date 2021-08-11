Does a Longer Wait = Higher Satisfaction?

Trying to predict Crowd Levels has been been a challenge this year. In July it looked like we had turned the corner and things were returning to normal. Disney dropped the mask mandate; more attractions, restaurants, and hotels were opening; and attendance was up. Starting in August we have seen a decrease in wait times and crowd levels. We have been watching the data and it is time again to adjust our Crowd Calendar. It is typical for crowds to decrease as students return to school. Typically we don’t see the decrease until September. The charts below show the observed crowd levels for 2019 and 2021. The black line is the 2-week trend over time.