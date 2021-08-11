Cancel
MLS

Across State Lines: Minnesota Buys Out Opara’s Contract

By The Blue Statement
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the incoming transfer window closed for MLS teams this past week, one former Sporting Kansas City player found themselves released by their club. Ike Opara a former Defender of the Year for Sporting has not played a game since before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the league in March of 2020. Since then there’s been no official word on why Opara was out for Minnesota United, just that he was listed out with an undisclosed injury. There was talk in the 2021 preseason that United would buy out his contract then. Instead that announcement came last week when United made official that they had exercised a buy out on Opara’s contract.

