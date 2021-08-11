Cancel
Bismarck, ND

COVID: 4.4% 14-day avg.; 860 total active; 46.9% fully vaccinated

By KFYR Staff
KFYR-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Wednesday 8/11, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 4.4%.* In total, there have been 112,744 confirmed cases and 1,543 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota. 24 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 2 ICU beds occupied. 860 cases remain active. 50.3% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 46.9% reported as fully vaccinated. There have been 658,152 total vaccine doses administered in North Dakota.**

