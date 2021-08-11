Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
TROPICS VIDEO: 10 AM 8-11-2021 Models keep Fred's worst wind & rain east of us. Currently, models continue to keep Fred's worst wind & rain east of us. Fred will likely get into the Gulf this weekend. Will Fred target Florida and spare Mississippi? Yes, if the forecast doesn't change. But, we know when it comes to tropics that there can be changes to the track. So, we're not letting our guards down and will watch the latest developments closely in case there are any changes.www.wlox.com
