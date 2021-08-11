Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast

We are going to be warm and muggy overnight with limited shower activity. We could see an isolated shower or two overnight and into the early morning hours. Wednesday holds a higher chance for rain. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be near 90 because of cloud cover and scattered showers. Not everyone will see rain, but grab your umbrella on the way out the door. The humidity is back in full force, the heat index will be near 100 over the next couple of days, especially when we’re seeing sunshine. Friday, high pressure will set up over the south, and our temperatures are going to be quite hot soaring into the mid 90s into the weekend and next week. That means heat index values could prompt excessive heat warnings. The tropics are pretty active with Fred now a remnant low well inland, Grace still on a westerly track and Henri out in the Atlantic.