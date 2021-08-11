Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast

WLOX
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTROPICS VIDEO: 10 AM 8-11-2021 Models keep Fred's worst wind & rain east of us. Currently, models continue to keep Fred's worst wind & rain east of us. Fred will likely get into the Gulf this weekend. Will Fred target Florida and spare Mississippi? Yes, if the forecast doesn't change. But, we know when it comes to tropics that there can be changes to the track. So, we're not letting our guards down and will watch the latest developments closely in case there are any changes.

www.wlox.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Hurricane Wesley#Forecast Wesley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Mississippi StateWLOX

Miss. State Dept. of Health discusses COVID-19 uptick

A hot one with pop-up thunderstorms possible for Wednesday. Could be even hotter by this weekend as a little heat tries to kick off. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Hucking the Bull aviation show in Gulfport. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Hucking the Bull is a yearly...
Bettendorf, IAKWQC

Your First Alert Forecast

Man sentenced to probation for trying to lure child into car in Rock Island. A Bettendorf man was sentenced Monday to 30 months of probation for trying to lure a child into his car in October in Rock Island. Updated: 12 hours ago. The Dixon Park District is expected to...
EnvironmentWLOX

Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast

We are going to be warm and muggy overnight with limited shower activity. We could see an isolated shower or two overnight and into the early morning hours. Wednesday holds a higher chance for rain. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be near 90 because of cloud cover and scattered showers. Not everyone will see rain, but grab your umbrella on the way out the door. The humidity is back in full force, the heat index will be near 100 over the next couple of days, especially when we’re seeing sunshine. Friday, high pressure will set up over the south, and our temperatures are going to be quite hot soaring into the mid 90s into the weekend and next week. That means heat index values could prompt excessive heat warnings. The tropics are pretty active with Fred now a remnant low well inland, Grace still on a westerly track and Henri out in the Atlantic.
Environmentkswo.com

First Alert Forecast (8/18 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Showers and storms have been present across Texoma this morning, mostly south of the Red River, and will continue into the early afternoon. Rain chances will be widespread, with a decent coverage of thunderstorms that could bring heavy rain, leading to localized flooding. The best coverage of showers and storms, along with this potentially heavy rainfall and flooding, will be in our southeastern counties of Texoma. Convection and instability from disturbances aloft will allow these storms to fire-up throughout the morning, especially after sunrise. By this afternoon, rain chances fall off, with isolated showers and storms and maybe a couple thunderstorms here and there through the second half of our Wednesday. Severe threat is negligible, but gusty winds cant be ruled out for today. Thanks to increased cloud coverage, highs today will be in the upper 80s, with a couple of us reaching the 90s. Mostly cloudy skies for the morning, but becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon.
Wilmington, NCWECT

First Alert Forecast: tropics stay active, indirect impacts likely

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! After bringing spotty to numerous downpours to the Carolinas Tuesday, the remnants of Fred will slog through the Mid-Atlantic Region Wednesday. The Cape Fear Region will remain under a very humid atmosphere Wednesday - an environment that will readily convert intervals of steamy sunshine into scattered showers and locally heavy storms. Expect temperatures in the 80s in the air and the surf; the rip current risk remains moderate.
Gulfport, MSWLOX

HAPPENING OVERNIGHT: Cowan-Lorraine Bridge set to close

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Cowan-Lorraine Bridge on Highway 605 in Gulfport will close overnight Wednesday. The drawbridge will remain closed to traffic on both sides from 10pm Wednesday to 5am Thursday between Reichold and Hillcrest roads. According to Mississippi Department of Transportation, the bridge will be closed for a...
Lake Charles, LAKPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms for Thursday, drier and warmer heading into the weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - So far our Wednesday has remain quiet for I-10 south as showers and storms have struggled to form, but for areas north it has been a little more unsettled as there have been more widespread showers and storms. Temperatures have ranged from the lower 90′s where there has been more sunshine to lower and middle 80′s for areas that have picked up some cooling relief.
Gulfport, MSWLOX

Can the science behind the COVID-19 vaccines be trusted?

Tonight will be warm and muggy. Rain chances will decrease some once the sun sets; however, a few showers will be possible overnight and in the morning hours. Lows will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Thursday afternoon, expect some hit and miss showers and storms with highs in the low 90s and heat index values will be over 100 degrees. A ridge of high pressure will build into the area by Friday and stick around through the weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s with some inland location flirting with 100 degrees. There will only be a few isolated showers and storms. The humidity will be high making the heat index higher. The heat index could range from 105-112 degrees. While the high pressure will bring excessive heat, it will keep the tropical activity to our south.
Lawton, OKkswo.com

First Alert Forecast | 8/18PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Tonight could see a few pop-up showers and storms as abundant moisture will still be prominent, allowing for the overnight hours to be similar to this past night. Partly cloudy skies are expected with lows in the low 70s. Early tomorrow morning, around a couple hours before...

Comments / 0

Community Policy