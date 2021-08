The 2014 Detroit Tigers first-round pick is showing that he is just more than speed and defense. When the Detroit Tigers selected Derek Hill 25th overall in the 2014 MLB Draft, the Tigers were in the midst of one of their most prosperous periods in franchise history. Hill was drafted on his speed potential and his defense, which was considered then a 60-grade tool by Kiley McDaniel when he was at FanGraphs. (Scouting grade scales goes 20 to 80)