Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

USGA announces Oakmont as second 'anchor site'

raleighnews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo of golf's most venerable venues -- Oakmont Country Club and Merion Golf Club -- are going see a lot more major action as the USGA on Wednesday announced five U.S. Open and four U.S. Women's Open championships have been awarded to the storied Pennsylvania courses. The USGA made the...

www.raleighnews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usga#Walker Cup#U S Open#Merion Golf Club#U S Amateur
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Major Development For Tiger Woods

The golf world is excited by the latest developments in Tiger Woods‘ rehabilitation process. Woods, a 15-time major champion winner, was seriously injured in a car accident in late February. He suffered multiple serious leg injuries and underwent emergency surgeries. The legendary golfer has since been rehabbing his way back.
GolfWashington Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s irresponsibility threatens America’s Ryder Cup chances

There’s no doubt that Bryson DeChambeau is a star on the PGA Tour. At 27, he has already won eight tournaments — including last year’s U.S. Open. Since bulking up his body to look like Popeye (after his spinach), he has been hitting the ball prodigious distances, which fans love to see. He will play on his second Ryder Cup team at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits next month, although his debut, in Paris three year ago, was less than sterling: He went 0-3 in the United States’ embarrassing loss to Europe.
Oakmont, PAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

USGA Announces Long-Term Relationships With Oakmont Country Club and Merion Golf Club

LIBERTY CORNER, N.J. (Aug. 11, 2021) — As part of its commitment to stage golf’s greatest championships at the nation’s most iconic venues, the USGA has awarded five more U.S. Open Championships and four U.S. Women’s Open Championships to two of the country’s most storied golf courses, Oakmont Country Club and Merion Golf Club, in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Oakmont, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Oakmont Country Club To Host Numerous Future USGA Events Including U.S. Open

By: KDKA-TV News Staff OAKMONT, Pa. (KDKA) —  The USGA has announced a long-term relationship with Oakmont Country Club that will bring several championship golf events to Western Pennsylvania over the next two decades. The news was announced Wednesday morning at the U.S. Amateur Championship, which is being co-hosted this week by Oakmont Country Club and the Longue Vue Club. (Photo Credit: Mike Darnay/Pittsburgh Golf Now) Oakmont Country Club had previously been designated as the site for the 2025 U.S. Open, but the tournament will also be returning to the historic venue in 2034, 2042, and 2049. The U.S. Women’s Open will be played there in 2028 and 2038. The venue will also host the 2033 Walker Cup Match and the 2046 U.S. Women’s Amateur. This new relationship between Oakmont Country Club and the USGA will make Oakmont the second U.S. Open anchor site, meaning championship golf will return to the venue every five to six years. (Photo Credit: Mike Darnay/Pittsburgh Golf Now) Prior to this week’s U.S. Amateur Championship, the venue hosted the U.S. Open in 2016 and 2007, and the U.S. Amateur in 2003. For more information, click here.
Oakmont, PAGolf Digest

USGA unveils long-term agreements with Oakmont and Merion to host future U.S. Opens

OAKMONT, Pa. — Walk the halls of Oakmont Country Club’s stately clubhouse and you will think you’ve entered a golf museum. Pictures, artifacts and assorted memorabilia from Hall of Famers Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan, Bobby Jones, Johnny Miller and Patty Sheehan, among others, greet you at every turn, keepsakes from the 17 USGA championships the club has hosted—including a record nine U.S. Opens—that contextualize Oakmont’s place in golf history.
Oakmont, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Oakmont will serve as U.S. Open anchor site, granting course several championships over next 28 years

As was expected, the United States Golf Association gave Oakmont Country Club a great honor Wednesday. They named the course a U.S. Open anchor site, the second course to receive the honor, following Pinehurst Golf Club in North Carolina. The designation means a commitment from the USGA to return to Oakmont for several championship events over the next several years and decades.
Haverford, PAWFMZ-TV Online

USGA announces Merion as future site of 2, US Opens

HAVERFORD, Pa. - The USGA and PGA Tour announcing upcoming host sites for the US Open. Merion Golf Club will play host to some of golf's greatest once again. It was announced Wednesday that Merion will host the 2030 and 2050 US Open's, and the US Women's Opens in 2034 and 2054.
Oakmont, PAPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Oakmont Country Club a familiar site for USGA's U.S. Amateur

Oakmont Country Club will host the U.S. Amateur for the sixth time beginning Monday. The USGA’s national championship was last played at the storied course in 2003 — 84 years after the first amateur was staged there. Past champions include Nick Flanagan (2003), Steve Melnyk (1969), Willie Turnesa (1938), Bobby...
Golfgolfbusinessnews.com

USGA commits to hosting more Majors at Oakmont and Merion

The United States Golf Association has announced that Oakmont Country Club and Merion Golf Club, both of which are in Pennsylvania, will host five US Opens and four US Women’s Opens between them between now and 2050. The USGA has also designated Oakmont as a second ‘anchor site’, joining Pinehurst...
Greensboro, NCraleighnews.net

Missed cut to keep Rickie Fowler out of FedEx Cup playoffs

Rickie Fowler will be on the outside looking in at the FedEx Cup playoffs for the first time in his 12-year professional career. At the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C., the PGA Tour's regular season finale, Fowler shot a 2-over 72 in his second round Friday morning to drop to 3 over and was destined to miss the cut by several strokes.
Oakmont, PAMirror

Oakmont course rich with history

The best amateur golfers in the world are competing this weekend in the 121st U.S. Amateur Championship at historic Oakmont Country Club near Pittsburgh. This is the sixth U.S. Amateur that Oakmont has hosted and adds to the long list of major tournaments held at the club, including a record nine U.S. Opens, three PGA Championships and two U.S. Women’s Opens.
GolfGolfWRX

Phil Mickelson just joined Tiger Woods in golf’s most exclusive club

With the sale of six Arizona golf courses, Phil Mickelson is officially a billionaire. The reigning PGA Championship winner has decided to sell three private courses (The Rim Golf Club, The Golf Club at Chaparral Pines, and the Stone Canyon Club, which many will remember from Capital One’s The Match), and the three public courses (Ocotillo Golf Club, Palm Valley Golf Club, and McDowell Mountain Golf Club) to Arcis Golf, a premier lifestyle golf company.
GolfGolf Digest

PGA Tour pros who missed playoffs face decision on playing in Korn Ferry Tour Finals

The top 125 finishers in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup regular-season points standings now embark on a three-week sprint for the cash, with $60 million up for grabs when the playoffs wrap up after the Tour Championship. Each of these men is fully exempt on the PGA Tour next season—apart from major championships and limited-field events, they’ll all be able to hand-pick their schedules. As far as professional golf goes, being one of these 125 is about as cushy as it gets.
Greensboro, NCBirmingham Star

Chesson Hadley aces his way into FedEx Cup field over Justin Rose

A hole-in-one is a memorable achievement for any golfer. For Chesson Hadley on Sunday, carding an ace meant far more than bragging rights. Hadley seized the last spot in the 125-man FedEx Cup playoff field thanks to his 8-under 62 in the final round of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C., aided by his first career hole-in-one at No. 16.
Jersey City, NJHuron Daily Tribune

Column: Pressure mounting for FedEx Cup and Ryder Cup

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — This is one time where winning really does take care of everything. For most players, it's all about the money. And for a dozen or so Americans, it's about playing for no money at all. The Northern Trust not only is the start of the...
GolfSan Mateo Daily Journal

PGA Tour starts postseason, LPGA Tour ends majors season

Site: Jersey City, New Jersey. Course: Liberty National. Yardage: 7,410. Par: 71. Prize money: $9.5 million. Winner's share: $1,170,000. Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (CBS). Defending champion: Dustin Johnson. FedEx Cup leader:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy