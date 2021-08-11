Cancel
Mobile, AL

Gov. Ivey cuts ribbon for the AltaPointe Behavioral Health Crisis Center in Mobile

By Keith Lane
WPMI
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday will cut the ribbon for the AltaPointe Behavioral Health Crisis Center. During the governor’s 2020 state of the state address, she called for the funding for three pilot crisis centers, and after a competitive process, Governor Ivey announced the three sites, which included AltaPointe Health, in October 2020. The Alabama Department of Mental Health (ADMH) received additional funds in Fiscal Year 2022 for a fourth crisis center in the Birmingham/Tuscaloosa area. Governor Ivey maintains her position that improving mental health care is a top priority of her Administration.

mynbc15.com

