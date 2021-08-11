Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Nirmata Raises $4M in Pre-Series A Funding to Capitalize on the Full Potential of Kubernetes Native Policy Management, Kyverno

Stamford Advocate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, Calif. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Nirmata, the software solutions provider for governance, compliance, security, and automation of production Kubernetes workloads and clusters, and creators of Kyverno, the leading policy engine designed for Kubernetes, today announced it has raised $4.0 million in pre-series A funding to further accelerate the growth of Kyverno. The new investment was led by Z5 Capital with participation from Uncorrelated Ventures, Samsung Next, Benhamou Global Ventures (BGV) and angel investors Saqib Syed and BV Jagadeesh.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Management#Cloud Computing#Capital Fund#Cloud Infrastructure#Prweb#Uncorrelated Ventures#Samsung Next#Benhamou Global Ventures#Bgv#Novartis#The New York Times#Duke Energy#Trinet#Gitops#The Ponemon Institute#Senior Research Analyst#Kubernetes Native Policy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Related
Softwarethedallasnews.net

AWS Managed Services Market is Going to Boom with Microsoft Azure, DXC Technology, Capgemini

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "AWS Managed Services Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global AWS Managed Services Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the AWS Managed Services Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

MEA Cloud Integration Market is Booming Worldwide | Microsoft, AWS, IBM

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "MEA Cloud Integration Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global MEA Cloud Integration Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the MEA Cloud Integration Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Softwareaithority.com

Fortinet And HashiCorp Announce FortiManager Integration With Terraform to Automate And Simplify Cloud Security

FortiManager Integration with HashiCorp Terraform Helps Customers Efficiently Deploy, Manage and Automate Security Across Even the Most Complex Multi-Cloud Environments. John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet. “With the integration between FortiManager and Terraform, Fortinet and HashiCorp are enabling organizations to automate security provisioning, eliminate errors caused by...
TechnologyZDNet

Microsoft takes a stake in Rubrik to combat ransomware

Microsoft has invested an undisclosed amount in cloud data management firm Rubrik as part of plan to jointly develop Zero Trust products built on the Azure cloud. Rubrik and Microsoft plan to provide Microsoft 365, data protection and cloud services on Azure, according to Rubrik. According to a Bloomberg source,...
Economygamesindustry.biz

Mountaintop raises $30m in Series A funding

Mountaintop today announced that it has raised $30 million in Series A funding for the studio, following up on a $5.5 million seed funding round announced earlier this year. The funding was led by Andreessen Horowitz partner Jon Lai, who will also be joining the board of directors at Mountaintop. Others participating in the Series A round included Spark Capital, Founders Fund, and Detroit Venture Partners.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Granite Telecommunications Achieves Cradlepoint 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization

Granite Telecommunications to Support Cradlepoint as a Leading Partner in Bringing 5G for Business to Life. Granite Telecommunications, LLC, a $1.65 billion provider of communications services to multilocation businesses and government agencies, today announced that it has achieved 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization from Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions.
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Parallax Secures $7MM in Series A Funding to Help Digital Services Companies Keep Employees Engaged + Accounts Profitable

EDINA, Minn. (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. As companies worldwide learn to manage workloads and workforces in a remote environment -- digital services companies, in particular, are tasked with helping teams find the balance, while ensuring they also have an accurate understanding of the health of the business. A recent Parallax survey of digital services companies found that nearly 40 percent say their biggest challenge in operating a services-based business is keeping employees engaged, while one in three say understanding profitability of accounts is the most challenging. Parallax, provider of business insights that empower digital services companies to forecast with confidence, is committed to helping digital agencies and tech consultancies gain a more complete picture of resources and profitability and has secured $7MM in Series A Financing to help broaden availability of its platform. The funding round was led by Grotech Ventures with participation from Matchstick Ventures and Rally Ventures and will be used to ensure Parallax can support the ever-changing needs of digital services companies by continuing to innovate its platform, while also adding talent to keep up with demand.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Mobilecoin raises $66 million in series B funding

• MobileCoin is trading above $19.79 today, maintaining its bullish streak. • MOB CEO Joshua Goldbard claims latest round is valued at $1.066 billion. The virtual currency business created by Moxie Marlinspike, MobileCoin, has announced raising over $66 million in Series B funding with various investors. Partners are Block Tower Capital, Alameda Research, Coinbase Ventures, Berggruen Holdings, and Tome Ventures. The platform also maintains its ties with former sponsors such as Future Ventures and General Catalyst.
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Hivecell Partners with Hasty to Eliminate Roadblocks for Vision AI Applications

Partnership will enable organizations to make data-driven decisions at the edge. Hivecell, the Edge-as-a-Service company, and Hasty, the leading end-to-end platform for vision AI, today announced a partnership that will be deployed on-premise and used in hyper security-sensitive environments for high-stakes vision AI applications. By leveraging the two solutions, organizations can more efficiently make relevant, data-driven decisions at the edge.
EconomyStamford Advocate

Corporate Governance Thought Leader Saleh Hussain Releases Updated Edition of Popular Volume for State Owned Enterprises

MANAMA, Bahrain (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. Following on the heels of last month’s release of ‘Corporate Governance: Challenges in the Digitalized Era,’ author and thought leader Saleh Hussain has released an updated edition of ‘Corporate Governance: In State Owned Enterprises’. Previously available in Arabic, the new edition is updated for readers of English, and includes new insight from Hussain’s recent research related to corporate governance in the digitalized era.
Cell PhonesStamford Advocate

Splan Announces New Powerful Unified Mobile Credentialing Platform; Unveils Integrations With Top Industry Access Control Systems

FREMONT, Calif. (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. Splan Inc. a leading developer of open-architecture security software for the physical security industry, today announced the company has unveiled a powerful unified mobile credentialing platform that integrates seamlessly to a wide range of access control systems. Splan’s open architecture philosophy provides a seamless connection for customers by automating the check-in process for visitors, employees, and contractors. Users can pair the simplicity of Splan’s Unified Mobile Credentialing Solution with their current access control and mobile credentialing system; giving customers the power of choice when it comes to access control and protecting their facility while improving digital experience, safety, and compliance.
EconomyStamford Advocate

Anthology Achieves the Microsoft Business Applications 2021/2022 Inner Circle Award

Anthology is honored by Microsoft for achieving outstanding sales achievement and innovation. Anthology, a leading provider of proven higher education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, has achieved the prestigious Microsoft Business Applications 2021/2022 Inner Circle award. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank Anthology in the top echelon of the Microsoft’s Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help institutions and organizations achieve increased success.
EconomyStamford Advocate

Banyan Software Ranks No. 16 Overall and No. 1 in Software on the 2021 Inc. 5000

Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000. Inc. magazine today revealed that Banyan Software, Inc. is No. 16 overall and No. 1 in Software on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small and mid-sized businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Bugatti Group Selects Noogata to Drive Ambitious E-Commerce Growth Strategy

The No-Code AI Analytics Platform Provider will Target and Enhance Data Workflows and Business Intelligence. Noogata, a global leader in no-code artificial intelligence (AI) data analytics for enterprises, has been selected by luggage and accessories firm, the Bugatti Group, to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of their e-commerce business and marketing strategies globally. This will significantly grow their e-commerce business, with a strategic objective of moving 50% of their sales online. For Noogata it represents further growth, and adds the Bugatti Group to its existing client roster that includes PepsiCo, Colgate Palmolive and mDesign.
Softwareaithority.com

Spectro Cloud Announces Open Source Contribution That Makes Bare Metal Kubernetes Accessible and Manageable for the Enterprise

New Spectro Cloud open source project bridges the gap between bare metal environments and modern Kubernetes management platforms. Latest contribution to the open source community allows any team to use Cloud Native Computing Foundation’s (CNCF) Cluster API to easily provision and manage Kubernetes clusters on bare metal servers, leveraging Canonical’s Metal-as-a-Service (MaaS) interface.
Technologymobihealthnews.com

Wearable glucose tracker Ultrahuman raises €14.8M in Series B funding

India and US-based metabolic fitness platform, Ultrahuman has announced it has raised €14.8 million ($17.5m), to build on its goal to help people suffering from metabolic health disorders. The Series B funding came from a range of London-based investors including, Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI), which is backed by DisruptAD and...
Marketsthepaypers.com

Chime raises USD 750 mln in Series G funding

Chime has raised USD 750 million in a Series G funding round that values the fintech company at USD 25 billion. Chime is a challenger bank known for fee-free banking, early paydays for those who use direct deposit and a feature that lets users go negative in their accounts without overdraft fees. The bank said it intends to invest the new capital in scaling operations, as well as launching new products and services.

Comments / 0

Community Policy