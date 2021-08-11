Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Weekly Witness 8-12-21: Christians are living below the bar

By Linda House
Tahlequah Daily Press
 7 days ago

What if I went to the cemetery and began to insult and curse one who was buried there? Would they rise out of that grave and take up the fight? Would they remember something from my past and begin to hurl epithets at me?. No, they would still be at...

www.tahlequahdailypress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Of God#Weekly Witness#Christians#Galatians#New Life Worship Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Egypt
Related
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
ReligionDesiring God

Is Death Past, Present, or Future?

We have an intriguing Bible question today from a listener named Brandi. “Hello, Pastor John, and thank you for your ministry. I have a question regarding death and the types of death Paul refers to in his epistles. I know we all face a physical death. And for non-believers there is a second spiritual death, an eternal death. However, when Paul is speaking in Romans 8 to believers, he says, ‘If you live according to the flesh you will die’ (Romans 8:13). Does Paul mean that our sins somehow shorten our earthly lives? Or are believers subject to eternal death? And what does Paul mean when he says the man in Corinth who has his father’s wife is to be handed over to Satan ‘for the destruction of the flesh’ (1 Corinthians 5:5)? What kind of death is this? I feel like I’m missing an integral piece to the puzzle. Thanks for your help.”
Pasadena, CADesiring God

God Can Redeem Your Family History

There is no joy like family joy. And there is no pain like family pain. Why is this so? Because family relationships are, by God’s own design, intense. God created the family to be a powerful experience of nurture and inspiration for every new generation. We all sense how the family is set apart from other human spaces. We don’t apply to join a family, like a job. God gives us to our family. Then we grow up in that family, day after day, during our most impressionable years. And we spend the rest of our lives responding to that mega-experience of our family — giving thanks, or breaking free, or maybe both.
ReligionTahlequah Daily Press

Faith News 8-12-21

“The true calling of a Christian is not to do extraordinary things, but to do ordinary things in an extraordinary way,” Dean Stanley, from “Extraordinary.”. Pastor Mat Lawrence titled his message, “Let’s stay fresh in God’s work.”. “And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season...
ReligionJournal Tribune

Pastor Mike: Live every day as someone who is blessed

Greetings everyone. Well, ready or not, fall is almost here. School is beginning a new year. The county fair is coming. Football games and rodeos, parades and state fairs. So many activities to look forward to. Fall is always a busy time with many activities that only come around one time a year.
ReligionBelief.Net

How the People in the Bible Communicated With God

You will come across many great conversations throughout scripture. While some biblical characters appear silent, many did speak. Old Testament examples include characters like Noah and his sons, Jacob, Job and his friends, Solomon, David, Isaiah, and Elijah. Some of these Bible characters were able to communicate with God and hear His voice. We know from their example that God not only spoke during biblical times, but He also speaks today. Here are five ways people in the Bible communicated with God.
Environmentbluemountaineagle.com

The Church of Jesus Christ Responds to Earthquake in Haiti

They organize an emergency committee and report that the missionaries are safe. They evaluate the impact and needs to provide aid.{/h4}. On the morning of Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 8:30 a.m., an earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck the southern part of Haiti. Local leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints assessed the situation of members, missionaries, Church buildings, and the community following the devastating earthquake that to date has claimed the lives of more than 300 people and a much greater number of injured.
ReligionPosted by
Parade

Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep—50 Night Prayers For Rest and Reflection

Each evening, it’s normal to think back on what happened during the day, as well as mentally plan for the next day ahead. This time of reflection and preparation might trigger an array of responses like stress, gratitude, frustration, delight, unease, awe, and more. Fortunately, we can bring all of this to God, who knows exactly what we’re going through and has a purpose for it all. Not sure what to say to Him as you lie awake? We have 50 good night prayers for you!
Religiondonaldsonvillechief.com

By His Grace: Is our Heart in right standing with Christ?

‘Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. Bear with each other and forgive one another if any of you has a grievance against someone. Forgive as the Lord forgave you. And over all these virtues put on love, which binds them all together in perfect unity.”
Religionelizabethton.com

The unknown God

Dear Rev. Graham: Being a history student, I am fascinated by so many stories in the Bible. I have been told that it mentions an unknown God. Was that an idol without a name? — H.S. Dear H.S.: Paul declared, “Men of Athens, I perceive that in all things you...
Religiontooeleonline.com

An insightful testimony of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ

Over the course of history, countless talks have been delivered about the crowning event of mankind – the Resurrection of our Redeemer Jesus Christ. About seven years ago, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gave a classic address a few weeks before Easter. Here are some highlights of his insightful speech.
Louisville, KYsbts.edu

What Does the Atonement Mean for You?

Central to the why our triune God created humans is that he created us to know him in covenant relationship and to display his glory in the world as his kings and queens (Gen. 1:26–28; Ps. 8). But given human sin, how does God’s purpose still stand? In our sin,...
Provo, UTchurchofjesuschrist.org

Elder Uchtdorf Shares Five Messages All of God’s Children Need to Hear

The Apostle delivers the keynote address at BYU Education Week — Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared five messages on Tuesday that he said “all of God’s children need to hear.”. The Apostle’s talk was...
Religionthejacksonpress.org

Trusting the Bible

Billy Graham, the renowned American evangelist, once described his struggle to accept the Bible as completely true. One night as he walked alone in the moonlight at a retreat center in the San Bernardino Mountains, he dropped to his knees and placed his Bible on a tree stump, able only to “stutter” a prayer: “Oh, God! There are many things in this book I do not understand.”
Christ Jesusaveryjournal.com

Puzzled?!?

Most of us enjoy stimulating our brain through brain teasers and puzzles. They are fun to work, but can also by frustrating at the same time. There’s only one way they fit together and sometimes it’s hard to see the bigger picture unless we are looking at the end result on the box. Often times, we quit in the middle and decide it was just too hard to complete.
Zanesville, OHperrytribune.com

Pastor’s Corner: An offer for us

Philippians 2:5 says this: “Have this mind in you, which was also in Christ Jesus...” How do you read that text? Is it a suggestion? Is it a command? Is it an invitation? Personally I think I have regarded it in all three ways over the years. Doesn’t it sound...
ReligionTahlequah Daily Press

Believer's Arena 8-19-21: Prayer, precautions will get us through COVID

“Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth” (3 John 2). What’s it like to have COVID? No. Fun. I’m over the worst of it. I’m sure it’s the Delta. No temp today or yesterday. However, husband Bob is now having symptoms, sore throat, diarrhea, and sleeping lots. I will have to monitor him because of his other issues.
Cookson, OKTahlequah Daily Press

Church News 8-19-21

Saturday Aug. 21 from 5-8 p.m. is the time to be in Cookson. Cookson UMC is hosting the Annual Lake Tenkiller Classic Cars and Collectibles "Show and Shine/ Spaghetti Dinner.” The physical address is 21685 W. Cookson Bend Rd. Tables will also be set up under the shade trees to eat. Cash donations are appreciated for the dinner. Proceeds will assist the Cookson VFD and the local church ministries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy