The Late Winfred Rembert Documented His Life With Art
The late Winfred Rembert documented his life with art. He carved figures in leather and painted scenes from rural Georgia. His new autobiography, "Chasing Me To My Grave: An Artist's Memoir Of The Jim Crow South," features images of fishing in the culvert or dancing in the juke joint, but also picking cotton, escaping a lynching and working on the chain gang. The author, Erin Kelly, worked with him to turn his life into a book. Winfred's wife, Patsy Rembert, also influenced him.www.npr.org
