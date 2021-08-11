Cancel
The Late Winfred Rembert Documented His Life With Art

NPR
 8 days ago

The late Winfred Rembert documented his life with art. He carved figures in leather and painted scenes from rural Georgia. His new autobiography, "Chasing Me To My Grave: An Artist's Memoir Of The Jim Crow South," features images of fishing in the culvert or dancing in the juke joint, but also picking cotton, escaping a lynching and working on the chain gang. The author, Erin Kelly, worked with him to turn his life into a book. Winfred's wife, Patsy Rembert, also influenced him.

