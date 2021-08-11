Cancel
Congress & Courts

In The Latest Win For Biden, The Senate Passes A $3.5 Trillion Budget Blueprint

 8 days ago

The Senate is moving ahead with one of President Biden's top economic priorities. Early this morning, it took the first step in passing a $3.5 trillion budget resolution that could lead to major reforms in social programs. The vote came just hours after the Senate passed a trillion-dollar infrastructure package with bipartisan support. This is all a win for the president who promised to invest in the nation's economy and also prove that Democrats and Republicans can still work together. So what might this mean for the president politically? NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid, good morning.

