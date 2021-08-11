Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Faith News 8-12-21

Tahlequah Daily Press
 7 days ago

“The true calling of a Christian is not to do extraordinary things, but to do ordinary things in an extraordinary way,” Dean Stanley, from “Extraordinary.”. Pastor Mat Lawrence titled his message, “Let’s stay fresh in God’s work.”. “And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season...

www.tahlequahdailypress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian Church#Church Service#Will Of God#Methodist Church#Faith News#Galatians 6 9#Romans#Philippians#Marta Vann Church#First Apostolic Prayer#Spirit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Egypt
Related
ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
ReligionBelief.Net

5 Things Jesus Never Said

Jesus continues to be one of the misinterpreted and misquoted figures. While we want to get the words of Jesus right, we often fall short. Sometimes, this is because of our limited understanding of scripture. Other times, it’s because we accept the words of the world. Many of us don’t realize that we’ve bought into these misinterpretations. It’s imperative that we truly hear the words of Jesus to understand what God is saying to us and how He is leading us. Here are five things Jesus never said.
Religionwschronicle.com

Bishop T.D. Jakes headlines panel about the church, COVID-19 vaccines, and access

Bishop T.D. Jakes believes there’s power in faith, but it is time for action to end the COVID-19 pandemic, once and for all. “Trouble doesn’t last always but trauma holds on for a while … the church is needed now more than ever before,” said Jakes, who leads The Potter’s House church in Dallas and the T.D. Jakes Foundation. “Ministry helps with (COVID stress and trauma).”
Religionguideposts.org

How to Speak to God with Just One Syllable

The notion is not original with me. Short one-word prayers go back hundreds of years. I have often turned to the mystic 14th-century author of a book called The Cloud of Unknowing. He might have been a monk. Nobody knows his name. Just his advice. He suggests not just short...
ReligionPosted by
95.3 The Bear

6 Things That We Think Are In The Bible, But Are Not

I recently read a short list of things that people often quote as bible scripture. These common Bible references are not actually in the Bible. How many of these have you heard or quoted?. #1. SPARE THE ROD AND SPOIL THE CHILD. There is a similar verse, Proverbs 13:24. He...
Religionpraisedc.com

5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God

Often times it’s not until we lose control that we realize who’s in control. Whether or not you’ve found yourself in this situation spiraling out of control, knowing when to “give it to God” is vital. What does giving it to God mean?. Most might think it means giving up...
Religionpdjnews.com

Today’s Prayer

But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves. James 1:22 KJV Dear Lord, empower me with your Spirit as I seek to not only “practice what I preach,” but also show my obedience to your will and live consistently with your character in my daily life. In Jesus’ name I pray, Amen.
ReligionPride Publishing

Faith of A Mustard Seed

The 5th and final occurrence of ‘faith in the mouth of Jesus’ in Mark’s Gospel is the pericope known as ‘The Meaning Of The Withered Fig Tree’ (Mark 11:20-25). It is the first and only Double Tradition of the five and is shared by Matthew where Luke is silent. Variations...
Environmentbluemountaineagle.com

The Church of Jesus Christ Responds to Earthquake in Haiti

They organize an emergency committee and report that the missionaries are safe. They evaluate the impact and needs to provide aid.{/h4}. On the morning of Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 8:30 a.m., an earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck the southern part of Haiti. Local leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints assessed the situation of members, missionaries, Church buildings, and the community following the devastating earthquake that to date has claimed the lives of more than 300 people and a much greater number of injured.
Religionftc.co

What Percent of God is Good?

Last week I heard a wonderful and inspiring story of a young man who, during a routine physical, was sent immediately to the hospital to investigate a knot on his collar bone. After extensive testing, it was determined that there was a 99% chance that the growth was bone cancer. When the boy’s devastated parents broke the news to their son, his response was calm and full of child-like faith. He simply returned, “but I still have one percent.” Church and family members prayed. A vigil was held. The boy’s baseball team came to his house and prayed over him. Soon after the outpouring of prayer, the final test results came back, showing no signs of cancer. The family joyfully announced that their precious son got his one percent, concluding with the proclamation that “God is good!” The young man’s father told a reporter, “It was an amazing experience to see how God can work.” Indeed, the goodness of God was expressed through a miracle for this family, and for the young man who maintained all along that this would be the outcome. And the outcome was solid evidence of the goodness of God.
Religionhometownsource.com

Put your faith in Jesus

Do you remember how you felt when you were very young and your birthday approached? You are excited and anxious. You knew you would certainly receive gifts and other special treats. But some things would be a surprise. Birthdays combine assurance and anticipation, and so does faith! Faith is the confidence based on past experience that God’s new and fresh surprises will surely be ours.
ReligionDesiring God

Is Death Past, Present, or Future?

We have an intriguing Bible question today from a listener named Brandi. “Hello, Pastor John, and thank you for your ministry. I have a question regarding death and the types of death Paul refers to in his epistles. I know we all face a physical death. And for non-believers there is a second spiritual death, an eternal death. However, when Paul is speaking in Romans 8 to believers, he says, ‘If you live according to the flesh you will die’ (Romans 8:13). Does Paul mean that our sins somehow shorten our earthly lives? Or are believers subject to eternal death? And what does Paul mean when he says the man in Corinth who has his father’s wife is to be handed over to Satan ‘for the destruction of the flesh’ (1 Corinthians 5:5)? What kind of death is this? I feel like I’m missing an integral piece to the puzzle. Thanks for your help.”
ReligionTahlequah Daily Press

Church News 8-5-21

Happy birthday and God bless Allen Nickels. Guest, Clint Horn, spoke about the Gideons International ministry. Here, Jesus explained the Parable of the sower to his disciples: “The sower soweth the word….And these are they which are sown on good ground; such as hear the word, and receive it, and bring forth fruit, some thirty fold, some sixty, and some an hundred” (Mark 4:14-20).
Indianapolis, INFireEngineering.com

Halton: God and Country

At the FDIC International 2021 Opening Ceremony in Indianapolis this morning, FDIC Education Director Bobby Halton spoke on “God and Country” to a standing-room-only crowd:. “The American novelist and author Elizabeth Elliot once wrote, ‘There is nothing worth living for, unless it is worth dying for.’. “That is a very...
ReligionJournal Tribune

Pastor Mike: Live every day as someone who is blessed

Greetings everyone. Well, ready or not, fall is almost here. School is beginning a new year. The county fair is coming. Football games and rodeos, parades and state fairs. So many activities to look forward to. Fall is always a busy time with many activities that only come around one time a year.
Religionarcamax.com

Was the unknown God an idol without a name?

Q: Being a history student, I am fascinated by so many stories in the Bible. I have been told that it mentions an unknown God. Was that an idol without a name? — H.S. A: Paul declared, “Men of Athens, I perceive that in all things you are very religious; for as I was… considering the objects of your worship, I even found an altar with this inscription: TO THE UNKNOWN GOD. Therefore, the One whom you worship without knowing, Him I proclaim to you” (Acts 17:22-23). What a marvelous declaration. The people of Athens had not stopped to consider their dark side. They had been too busy making gods like themselves.
Indian Land, SCcarolinagatewayonline.com

Religious News 8-11-21

Faith Presbyterian Church has opened a Little Food Pantry in its parking lot at 7520 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land. The free pantry offers non-perishable basics, including pasta, canned meat and vegetables, cereal, powdered milk, baked beans, etc. Please take only what you need, so others may also be served. Belair...
Religionelizabethton.com

The unknown God

Dear Rev. Graham: Being a history student, I am fascinated by so many stories in the Bible. I have been told that it mentions an unknown God. Was that an idol without a name? — H.S. Dear H.S.: Paul declared, “Men of Athens, I perceive that in all things you...
Louisville, KYsbts.edu

What Does the Atonement Mean for You?

Central to the why our triune God created humans is that he created us to know him in covenant relationship and to display his glory in the world as his kings and queens (Gen. 1:26–28; Ps. 8). But given human sin, how does God’s purpose still stand? In our sin,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy