Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

A Review Of Marvel's New Animated Series: 'What If...'

NPR
 8 days ago

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character) Every universe is different. DEGGANS: As in what if The Vision and Iron Man really had a no-holds-barred fight or Thanos turned out to be the good guy and Tony Stark wanted to kill half of humanity? See, it's fun when you really get going. But Marvel has supercharged that idea with its wonderful new animated series, "What If...?", based on a legendary comic book.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayley Atwell
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Bradley Whitford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Animated Series#Ifs#Disney Plus#Npr Tv#The Vision And Iron Man#Black Panther#Star Lord#Ravagers#Verb8tm Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
Movieslrmonline.com

Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse Review & Discussion- Animated Multiverse Goodness Before What If…? Hits Disney+ | Marvel Multiverse Mayhem

Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse Review & Discussion- Animated Multiverse Goodness Before What If…? Hits Disney+ | Marvel Multiverse Mayhem. MARVEL MULTIVERSE MAYHEM is the premier ALL THINGS MARVEL podcast from LRM Online’s Genreverse Podcast Network. Kyle and Nick will be guiding you through the latest phase of the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe. From the latest episode of a Disney+ show to a feature film by Marvel Studios (…or Sony….), we’ve got you covered with inciteful recaps, Easter eggs, and further MCU speculation!
Comicskosu.org

'What If...?' Gives The Marvel Cinematic Universe An Animated Banger Of A Remix

The Marvel anthology comic What If...? ran off-and-on from 1977 through 1998; mostly, it was narrated by the mysterious Uatu the Watcher, an alien who'd kick-off each issue by picking an established and familiar event (the formation of a super-team, say, or the death of a beloved side character) and introduce the reader to an alternate universe in which things were utterly changed in ways large and small (a different hero joined that team, or that character didn't die).
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

What If…? review: Marvel’s multiverse anthology can’t tell a proper story for the life of it

What if the public grows bored of Marvel? It’s a question that must be rattling around the mind of many a fretful Disney executive. For more than a decade, the hit comic-book universe has been the goose that won’t stop laying golden eggs. But after two dozen or so films and a handful of streaming series, it’s looking increasingly likely that Marvel’s winning formula could lose its shine. As part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)’s ongoing “Phase Four”, the studio is diversifying its portfolio of titles, bringing in new lead characters (The Eternals; Ms Marvel; She-Hulk), new genres (WandaVision’s sitcom dreamscape; Shang-Chi’s martial arts action) and celebrated, idiosyncratic filmmakers (Chloe Zhao; Sam Raimi). Are these creatively legitimate attempts to experiment within the boundaries of Disney’s restrictive studio system? Or just more homogenous gruel from the world’s premiere slop factory? It’s fair to say opinions vary.
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

Marvel’s What If…?: Did a Car Ad Just Spoil the Final Battle of Disney+ Series?

Marvel’s What If…? Just had its worldwide premiere yesterday on Disney+ Hotstar. The first animated venture by Marvel Studios, What If…? Begs the question of what would happen if a single moment would change the trajectory of the universe. The first episode features Peggy Carter where she ends up becoming a super soldier instead of Steve and giving a fun twist to the events of Captain America: The First Avenger. What if…?: From Chadwick Boseman to Robert Downey Jr, Who’s Returning and Who’s Not From Avengers Cast To Voice Their Characters in Marvel’s Anime Series (SPOILER ALERT).
Movieshypebeast.com

Marvel Studios Already Developing New Animated Titles to Follow 'What If...?'

Marvel Studios is already planning a series of animated titles to follow What If…?, which premiered on Disney+ on August 11. Speaking to Variety, executive producer Brad Winderbaum confirmed that the studio has “multiple” animated series “in various phases of development” to hit Disney+, along with season two of What If…? and “photo-real” animated shorts focusing on Baby Groot. He shared that the creative freedom Marvel Studios has with animation was a big factor in the development of new titles, “We realized that there’s a lot of cool avenues you can explore with animation,” He added, “Any project that we create is going to be something that needs to be animated in order for the story to be told. There’s very little desire to take a piece of IP that’s popular because we’re coming out with a movie and just make an animated show about it. We’re not going to do that.”
TV Seriestheplaylist.net

‘What If…?’: Marvel Remixes MCU Origin Stories From A New, Entertaining Perspective But Needs More Divergence [Review]

In Marvel Studios’ first animated series, “What If…?,” Tony Stark’s critical opening origin moment from “Iron Man” in war-torn Afghanistan is retold. However, instead of being captured and critically wounded when shrapnel embeds into his heart from an explosive device of his own Stark Industries making—a brush with death that leads him to an epiphany about his life as an arms-dealing war profiteer— he is saved and rescued by the militant soldier Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan). We don’t see the rest of the scene because it’s only in the trailer—not the first three episodes given to press for review—but its possibilities are limitless. Which is the crux of “What If…” based on the comic series that recontextualized the origin story of many Marvel heroes and villains, posing various questions about where their paths may have led them had their crucial turning points not occurred or occurred differently. For Tony Stark, maybe the “What If…” question is: what if Tony Stark never became Iron Man, met Erik Killmonger, and continued on his path or arms dealing? That’s certainly a radically different destiny, and “What If…?” is perfectly timed, exploring the multiverse and unlimited possibilities of time, space and new narrative, just a few weeks after the events of the “Loki” series ripped the multiverse wide open.
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Marvel’s What If…? gets a new poster, images and featurette

Ahead of its premiere this coming Wednesday, Disney has released a new featurette for Marvel’s What If…? which sees The Watcher voice actor Jeffrey Wright explaining to viewers what they can expect from the upcoming Marvel Studios animated series; check it out below, along with a new poster and batch of new images; take a look here…
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Black Panther 2 Will Introduce A New Marvel Hero, And The Choice Is A+

Because Marvel Studios decided not to recast T’Challa following Chadwick Boseman’s passing, someone else will take over the Black Panther mantle for next year’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, they won’t be the only new superhero to shine in the sequel. It turns out that Black Panther 2 will also feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Riri Williams, a.k.a. Ironheart.
ComicsComicBook

Marvel's Animated Plans Will "Blow Your Mind" Says What If...? Producer

On Wednesday morning, Marvel Studios officially broke into the world of animation with the debut of Marvel's What If...?, a brand new TV series that explores alternate realities of the MCU. The series is ambitious, taking characters we know and love and putting them into completely different scenarios than the ones we're used to. The premiere featured Peggy Carter taking Steve Rogers' place as a super soldier and going toe-to-toe with an extraterrestrial being. According to the series producer, things are going to get even crazier as time goes on.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Marvel’s What If…? Episode 1 Review: Peggy Carter Changes MCU History

This review contains spoilers for What If…? episode 1. What If…? is the latest Marvel Studios small screen project to arrive on Disney+ after much fanfare. The animated anthology show, created by Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia writer A.C. Bradley and Marvel storyboard vet Bryan Andrews, aims to explore alternate timelines in the MCU multiverse. In order to fully grasp the basic premise of What If…? as a whole it helps to have watched Marvel’s Loki, which recently introduced the multiverse to the MCU.
TV & VideosComicBook

Marvel’s What If Assembles the Guardians of the Multiverse for New Hyundai Ad

What if... the Guardians of the Multiverse assembled for a new Hyundai ad? Superheroes from across the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse team up and "question everything" as part of a promotional partnership between Marvel Studios and Hyundai. After recruiting WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie to reprise their roles as Scarlet Witch and Captain America in Hyundai tie-in ads, Marvel's animated series asking "What If...?" is the latest to feature in a new promo spot with the vehicle manufacturer as part of Hyundai's "Question Everything" campaign.
TV SeriesComplex

Marvel’s ‘What If...?’ is a Must-Watch for Marvel Diehards

One of the greatest strengths and defining features of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is—through dozens of movies and now TV series—how interconnected it is. For some, these connections are daunting, while for others the shared nature is what makes spending time in the world so engaging. With the early canon of the MCU about to enter its 10th year, the days of Phase 1 feel like an old hat. They’re not disposable by any means, but they’re so well-established that it may be easy to take them for granted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy