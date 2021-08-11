A Review Of Marvel's New Animated Series: 'What If...'

In Marvel Studios’ first animated series, “What If…?,” Tony Stark’s critical opening origin moment from “Iron Man” in war-torn Afghanistan is retold. However, instead of being captured and critically wounded when shrapnel embeds into his heart from an explosive device of his own Stark Industries making—a brush with death that leads him to an epiphany about his life as an arms-dealing war profiteer— he is saved and rescued by the militant soldier Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan). We don’t see the rest of the scene because it’s only in the trailer—not the first three episodes given to press for review—but its possibilities are limitless. Which is the crux of “What If…” based on the comic series that recontextualized the origin story of many Marvel heroes and villains, posing various questions about where their paths may have led them had their crucial turning points not occurred or occurred differently. For Tony Stark, maybe the “What If…” question is: what if Tony Stark never became Iron Man, met Erik Killmonger, and continued on his path or arms dealing? That’s certainly a radically different destiny, and “What If…?” is perfectly timed, exploring the multiverse and unlimited possibilities of time, space and new narrative, just a few weeks after the events of the “Loki” series ripped the multiverse wide open.