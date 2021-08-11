Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

American International College to Offer Two Cannabis Programs Online - Graduate Degree in Cannabis Science and Commerce and Micro-Emerging Markets: Cannabis Certificate

Stamford Advocate
 7 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Since its launch fall semester 2020, the American International College (AIC) Master of Science in Cannabis Science and Commerce has been an online degree program. Beginning this fall semester, the Micro Emerging Markets: Cannabis Certificate program will additionally be offered fully online. The Master...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graduate Programs#College Degree#Cannabis Industry#Aic#Prweb#Ged#Cannabis Entrepreneurship#Phd#The School Of Education
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Rapid City, SDRapid City Journal

Rapid City native growing international cannabis industry

Kyle Detwiler got involved in the cannabis industry almost by accident. Detwiler, a Rapid City native, is the CEO of Clever Leaves, a Colombian-based cannabis cultivator. The Stevens High School graduate attended Princeton University, then worked in the financial industry for 10 years, investing in healthcare and natural resources, before visiting a cannabis-growing facility in 2016.
Naugatuck, CTwlad.com

Naugatuck Valley Community College offering course on cannabis production

Naugatuck Valley Community College is offering a course on cannabis production. It's the state’s only community college that offers a degree in horticulture. The college has two campuses, one in Danbury and the other in Waterbury. Professor Christopher Tuccio says students will learn all aspects of cannabis production. They’ll have to learn about soil PH, plant nutrition, pest management and harvesting--and then grow the cannabis plant itself.
BusinessColumbian

Seattle-based online cannabis marketplace Leafly to go public

In a historic year for Washington companies going public, Seattle-based Leafly, an online cannabis marketplace, will push the 2021 total even higher. The company announced Monday it will go public through a special merger with New York-based Merida Merger Corp (Nasdaq: MCMJ). The transaction is expected to value Leafly at $385 million and add approximately $161 million of additional proceeds to the company.
Pharmaceuticalscrunchbase.com

Cannabis Public Offerings Are Lighting Up

A mere decade ago, selling marijuana in America was largely the domain of small-scale dealers operating in constant fear of law enforcement. How times have changed. These days, upstart cannabis cultivators, distributors and retailers can select from a cornucopia of angel, venture and private equity investors. Stock exchanges are eagerly adding their listings. And, if a traditional IPO seems too hard, an overflowing pipeline of blank-check acquirers offer a faster, easier path to market.
Illinois Stateagrinews-pubs.com

Cash in on cannabis with online course, certificate at Illinois

URBANA, Ill. — With a growing number of states legalizing the sale and personal cultivation of cannabis, including medical and recreational marijuana and hemp, farmers and home growers need to know the ins and outs of the crop. Now, enthusiasts and full-scale producers alike can learn to classify and manage...
Oglesby, ILivcc.edu

Advanced Cannabis Production certificate earns ICCB approval

Illinois Valley Community College’s 9-credit Advanced Cannabis Production certificate recently received Illinois Community College Board approval. The program covers genetics and breeding, industrial hemp production and medicinal and recreational marijuana production. Courses include Advanced Cannabis Production, Introduction to Agricultural Business Management and Greenhouse Management. Cannabis science, business practices and legal...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

UPDATE: Cannabis Science Inc., Successfully Launches Its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin For Its CSi-EDP Utility Project Valuation Tracking, Https://cannabissciencecoin.com

All CSi-EDP Project Assignments Based on Project Valuations and $CSI Crypto Valuations. Amsterdam, Netherlands, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Cannabis Science Inc., formerly known as (CBIS) per its previous trading history on the OTC Markets Exchange, is very pleased to announce it has just successfully launched its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin, Utility for CSi-EDP project asset valuation, revenue tracking, and dividend disbursements. As well, the CSi-EDP will use the $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for several of its transaction-based products and services. Each Cannabis Science CSi-EDP product and or service assigned will become a part of the $CSI Cannabis Science Coin investment banking and economic development ecosystem, thus multiplying the $CSI Cannabis Science Coin value and International reach!
PoliticsLaw.com

Social Equity: The Driver Behind New York’s Cannabis Program

The past several months have ushered in great change for cannabis companies, their investors, employees, consumers and service providers in the Northeast. New Jersey, New York and Connecticut have, in succession, approved adult-use cannabis programs in early 2021, adding a combined population of 33.4 million to states that have liberalized the cultivation, sale, possession and use of cannabis for adults. The adult-use cannabis market in New York is expected to exceed $4.2 billion in revenue by 2027. Once fully implemented, Governor Cuomo’s office expects more than $300 million in annual tax revenue.
Collegesbizjournals

Slippery Rock University plans to launch college of health professions

Slippery Rock University is launching a College of Health Professions, which will put all the school's health care-related undergraduate and graduate programs together. The university has been working behind the scenes, under Inaugural Dean John Bonaguro, to prepare for what could be a launch of the new college in January 2022 or by the fall. It got official approval Friday by SRU’s Council of Trustees. It’s SRU’s fifth college.
Virginia Statewvtf.org

VA Medical Cannabis Patient cites program's Limitations

Virginia’s medical cannabis patients are now seeing more places where they can purchase their product. But a longtime patient says the program still has its share of roadblocks. Becoming a registered patient requires a card from Virginia’s Board of Pharmacy to buy products from one the state’s four dispensaries. And...
CollegesPosted by
The Press

University of Arizona Global Campus - Academic Partnership with Ultimate Medical Academy

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus, a high-quality online learning institution, is pleased to announce an Academic Partnership with Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA), a non-profit higher education institution with the mission to equip and empower students to excel in healthcare careers. This partnership will deliver cost-savings, improved academic support, and other benefits to current and future students. UMA employees and their immediate family members can also take advantage of the program.
CollegesGlendale Star

Midwestern University promotes four at school

Midwestern University Chief Executive Officer Kathleen H. Goeppinger promoted four at the school. Matthew Sweeney and Gregory O’Coyne were named, respectively, vice president/chief financial officer and vice president of finance. Dr. Jeffrey Jensen was named dean of Arizona College of Podiatric Medicine. Victoria Franks was promoted to director of diversity,...
EconomyStamford Advocate

American Welding Society Launches New Online Sales Training Course

MIAMI (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. As the world of welding, manufacturing, and fabrication continues to evolve and become more competitive, the success of any organization often hinges on the strength of its salesforce. As part of a continuing effort to create resources and training opportunities for our industry, the American Welding Society (AWS) is proud to announce the release of “Solution Selling for Welding,” an online course designed to help develop highly knowledgeable and effective sales personnel. Created in tandem with welding industry experts with decades of sales and engineering experience, this course focuses on two key aspects: foundational welding concepts and the “solution selling” methodology. Collectively, this provides welding salespeople with a strong, well-rounded foundation of technical knowledge and helps them incorporate a sales approach centered around solving problems and adding value.
Industrythefreshtoast.com

Does The Cannabis Industry Have A Double Standard With Science?

The real risk associated with marijuana continues to be in the policies supporting its prohibition. The cannabis industry is moving across the United States with the power of a Mack Truck screaming down the highway, plumes of smoke wafting out the windows, and a sign on the back that reads, “red-eye express.” The business of growing and selling weed has matured into a multi-billion-dollar operation, despite not having any support from the federal government, and around 70% of the population thinks the business should be taxed and regulated like alcohol and tobacco.
ScienceNutritionFacts.org

What Is the Science on Cannabis?

What did the National Academies of Sciences’ 468-page report conclude about cannabis?. When some misinformed people hear of the grand opening of a new plant-based medical practice, one plant in particular may come to mind. I’ve gotten a lot of questions about cannabis over the years, and I figure it’s high time to try to clear the haze. I didn’t want to just take a pot shot, just a tokin’ effort, and end up with a half-baked puff piece. There are burning issues about a growing industry. With so much buzz and smoke and mirrors, the science can really take a hit. Are there acute chronic effects? Perhaps blunt trauma from impaired driving? I wanted to give the straight dope and weed out any doobie-ous research. It’s been quite a trip. In fact, 420 articles were published within just a few months!
Collegescsbj.com

UCCS offers fast-track MBA degree

UCCS is offering a 30-credit hour Master’s of Business Administration degree, the only option of this nature in Colorado. Prospective students now have the option to fast-track their MBA degree, with the added flexibility of completing their degree in a shorter time frame while maintaining the quality and rigor of the AACSB-accredited UCCS MBA program.
Jacksonville, FLunf.edu

UNF’s Student Academic Success Services programs receive international certification

The University of North Florida’s Student Academic Success Services (SASS) Peer Tutoring, Supplemental Instruction (SI) and Peer Assisted Student Success (PASS) programs have received official designations as internationally certified higher education learning programs through the College Reading and Learning Association. UNF SASS Peer Tutoring received the International Tutor Training Program...

Comments / 0

Community Policy