The CW Spilled Chemical X Into a Bucket and Now Has One Less Powerpuff Girl

By Rebecca Alter, @ralter
Vulture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCue the Kimya Dawson, because the Diablo Cody–penned Powerpuff Girls reboot is one step closer to becoming a reality. The CW poured some Chemical X over an Instagram feed and poof! Three young stars for its live-action reboot of the Cartoon Network classic manifested. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on Tuesday that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Chloe Bennet will play Blossom, the bookish and self-possessed leader. Dove Cameron of Hairspray Live! fame is scary-good casting as Bubbles, the cutesy one. And Yana Perrault, from Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill, will play rough-and-tumble Buttercup, the group’s tomboy. But none of this matters if they don’t cast a human in a chimpanzee costume as live-action Mojo Jojo or a talented drag queen as Him.

www.vulture.com

