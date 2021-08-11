Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Collabra Technology Hires Industry Veteran Russ Cofano as CEO

Stamford Advocate
 7 days ago

Cofano brings decades of industry experience to lead the real estate technology company’s growth. Collabra Technology, Inc., a leading provider of digital marketing and collaboration solutions for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the hiring of Russ Cofano as the company’s new president and CEO, following the retirement of co-founder and CEO Janet Case. Cofano also joins the company’s board. Cofano assumed his new role on August 9, 2021.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Veteran#Ceo#Technology Company#Exp World Holdings#Realtor Com#John L Scott Real Estate#The Missouri Realtors#Jd#Collabra#Cio#Microsoft#Tourfactory#Proxio Brands#Collabratechnology Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
MLBabc17news.com

MLB hires former Marriott, Disney exec to lead marketing

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has hired former Marriott International and Walt Disney Company marketing leader Karin Timpone as executive vice president and chief marketing officer. Timpone will report to MLB chief operations and strategy officer Chris Marinak in leading the league’s global marketing campaign. Timpone was a global marketing officer at Marriott and a senior vice president at Disney. She also held senior positions with Universal Studios and Yahoo! with a focus on digital marketing and customer experience.
BusinessBowling Green Daily News

Service One hires Herrington as technology officer

Service One Credit Union has announced the appointment of Rob Herrington as chief technology officer. Herrington has extensive experience as a senior network analyst with Fiserv and most recently as chief technology officer at a local bank with multiple locations. A graduate of the Kentucky Advanced Technology Institute, Herrington is...
Businessfranchising.com

Potbelly Corporation Appoints David Daniels as Chief Marketing Officer

Brings to Potbelly over 20 years of direct restaurant and CPG experience leading some of the world’s best-selling brands. August 18, 2021 // Franchising.com // CHICAGO - Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) (“Potbelly” or the “Company”), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, today announced the appointment of David Daniels as its Chief Marketing Officer (“CMO”) effective August 23, 2021. In this senior leadership role, Mr. Daniels will report to Bob Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Potbelly. Mr. Daniels will lead the Branding, Marketing and Digital teams as he focuses on leveraging the unique Potbelly brand position in support of the Company’s growth strategy. His leadership responsibilities will include further development of the brand vision and digital marketing strategy that drives brand awareness and traffic growth, franchise and field marketing, as well as consumer insights and innovation.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE) Appoints Brian Krolicki as Board Chair

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. ("FF") (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, today officially announced that FF Board member Brian Krolicki has been appointed as Chairman for FF's newly formed Board of Directors. Faraday Future's recently formed nine-member Board of Directors was appointed upon the closing of the business combination between FF and Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. ("PSAC") on July 21, 2021.
Businessaithority.com

Arlo Appoints Catriona Fallon to Board of Directors

Distinguished Finance Executive With Over 20 Years of Experience in Technology, Software, and Service Industries. Arlo Technologies, Inc., a leading internet-connected camera brand, announced that it has appointed Catriona Fallon to Arlo’s Board of Directors and as Chair of Arlo’s Audit Committee. Ms. Fallon’s appointment fills a vacant Arlo board seat and brings the total number of board members to seven.
Businessmartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Carrie Palin, SVP & CMO at Cisco

Carrie Palin was recently appointed Cisco’s CMO and SVP, we caught up with her to hear more about her marketing journey through the years and top marketing priorities as Cisco’s new CMO:. _______. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Carrie, tell us more about your journey and new role as...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

CloudTruth Appoints Derek Schoettle to Board

The investor and former ZoomInfo and Cloudant CEO brings decades of experience and market insight to CloudTruth Board of Directors. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / CloudTruth, a unified configuration management company, today announced that Derek Schoettle of Great Hill Partners has joined their Board of Directors. The market veteran will support CloudTruth by helping to define its strategic messaging and provide market insights based on his more than 20 years of industry experience scaling hypergrowth tech companies.
Businessmartechseries.com

Integrate Named to the 2021 Inc. 5000

Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List ofAmerica’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000. Inc. magazine revealed that Integrate, the leader in B2B Precision Demand Marketing (PDM) is on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. Over the past three years, Integrate has nearly tripled its revenue.
Businessaithority.com

InMobi Appoints Todd Rose Senior Vice President, Global Business Development

InMobi, a leading provider of marketing and monetization technologies reaching consumers around the globe, announced the appointment of distinguished advertising industry veteran Todd Rose as Senior Vice President of Business Development. Rose joins InMobi to operationalize and accelerate a cohesive data and identity strategy, as well as expand strategic partnerships for clients to better leverage InMobi’s end-to-end advertising solutions to activate audiences, drive meaningful connections and ignite growth. He’s based in San Francisco and reports to Abhay Singhal, Co-Founder of InMobi Group and CEO, InMobi Marketing Cloud.
Businessaithority.com

Maxar Appoints Colleen Campbell as Chief Marketing Officer

Maxar Technologies, a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, announced it has appointed Colleen Campbell as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). “We are excited for Colleen to join our Executive Leadership Team at such a transformative time for the company”. Campbell most recently served as Vice...
SoftwareStamford Advocate

RFPIO Makes Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 List, Ranking in Top 5%

On the heels of its first acquisition, the sales technology provider’s growth seems unstoppable. RFPIO has been recognized by Inc. Magazine in its annual Inc. 5000 list. Coming in at No. 281 out of 5,000 independent businesses, the Oregon-based company has experienced tremendous growth since its founding just five years ago.
BusinessStamford Advocate

SalesLoft Surpasses $100 Million in Annual Recurring Revenue

Calendly CEO Tope Awotona joins Board of Directors amid triple digit growth in Europe. SalesLoft, provider of the most complete Sales Engagement platform that includes Cadence, Conversations, and Deals today announced that during the prior quarter it far exceeded its financial plan, surpassing $100 million in annual recurring revenue, and growing 50% annually.
Businessmartechseries.com

Dialpad Appoints Lisa Banks to its Board of Directors

Financial veteran to serve as chairperson of Audit Committee. Dialpad, Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, announced the appointment of Lisa Banks to its Board of Directors. Ms. Banks will chair the company’s newly formed Audit Committee and help guide the company through its next phase of growth.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Hudson Valley, NY based Fisch Solutions Ranks No. 4,458 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List

NEWBURGGH, N.Y. (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. Inc. magazine today revealed that Fisch Solutions is No. 4,458 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Winners Announced in Best in Biz Awards 2021 International

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. Best in Biz Awards, the only independent global business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications from around the world, today announced the winners in its 9th annual International competition. Gold and multiple winners in Best in Biz...
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Zextras Named One of the Top 10 Collaboration Solution Providers in Europe by CIO Review

MILAN, Italy (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. Zextras has been chosen by CIO Review as one of the top collaboration platform providers in the European market. "This great recognition tells us we're going in the right direction. We'll keep serving our customers and open source users, both with open source projects and the best possible features they could need," comments Paolo Storti, CEO of the Zextras Group.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Mytonomy Ranked #835 on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

For the Second Consecutive Year, Mytonomy Appears on the Inc. 5000 List With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 583 Percent. For the second year in a row, Mytonomy, Inc. the leading enterprise Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for video-based patient engagement, announced they have been listed on the 2021 Inc. 5000, as No. 835, climbing 364 spots from 2020.
BusinessStamford Advocate

For the 2nd Time, CompanyCam Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 629 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 766 Percent

LINCOLN, Neb. (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. Inc. magazine revealed today that CompanyCam is No. 629 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Parallax Secures $7MM in Series A Funding to Help Digital Services Companies Keep Employees Engaged + Accounts Profitable

EDINA, Minn. (PRWEB) August 18, 2021. As companies worldwide learn to manage workloads and workforces in a remote environment -- digital services companies, in particular, are tasked with helping teams find the balance, while ensuring they also have an accurate understanding of the health of the business. A recent Parallax survey of digital services companies found that nearly 40 percent say their biggest challenge in operating a services-based business is keeping employees engaged, while one in three say understanding profitability of accounts is the most challenging. Parallax, provider of business insights that empower digital services companies to forecast with confidence, is committed to helping digital agencies and tech consultancies gain a more complete picture of resources and profitability and has secured $7MM in Series A Financing to help broaden availability of its platform. The funding round was led by Grotech Ventures with participation from Matchstick Ventures and Rally Ventures and will be used to ensure Parallax can support the ever-changing needs of digital services companies by continuing to innovate its platform, while also adding talent to keep up with demand.

Comments / 0

Community Policy