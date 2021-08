The city has launched an intensive effort over the next month to get our kids vaccinated. The vaccine is currently approved for everyone over age 12. In the past week, over 250,000 calls to parents have been made by the city, letting them know that vaccination could be done in their community or even in their home, it's free, and you get the $100 incentive for every family member who gets vaccinated, Mayor Bill de Blasio informed this morning. He did not know how many eligible public school students have been vaccinated, however. Here are his answers to some of the other questions reporters asked.