The year is 1993, you’re at an underground nightclub in Holland, and The Good Men are about to close out their House set with the iconic “Give It Up.” Life is good…. Flash forward to 2021, and The Good Men have since performed under a variety of aliases – including, most notably, Chocolate Puma. Still going strong today, the duo has had a long and successful career, but things are about to change a bit for the future of Chocolate Puma.