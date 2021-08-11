Eleanor A. Golden, noted northern Michigan landscape painter and artist, died August 9, 2021. She was 97. Ellie, as she was known, was a virtuoso in many media, who produced lithographs, etchings, silk screens, oil paintings and watercolors. She was a partner in several galleries in Fort Wayne, IN and northern Michigan and taught at the Fort Wayne Art School. Ellie employed her design skills in quilt-making, sewing, embroidery and knitting. She also formed a plein air painting group in Leland, MI, which traveled around the Leelanau Peninsula to paint on site. Ellie had a retrospective of her work at the Old Art Building, Leland, in 2015.