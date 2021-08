Consistent customers are the foundation of any business and marketing is the way to find them, keep them and get them to buy more. Crafting a message that speaks directly to your customer’s needs is crucial, but it’s not always easy to do. What sometimes hinders small business owners for making the connections that generate sales is being clear on the benefits of their products and services. Whether it’s a low-priced item or a high-ticket offer, knowing what the customer is really paying for is essential if you want to be confident when you’re asking a potential customer to buy.