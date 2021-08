SIDNEY — The Relay for Life of Shelby County kicked off with sunshine, smiles and more than $20,000 ahead of the $50,000 goal. “We’re so excited that we’re allowed to be back out here, and we can finally Relay again. Even taking off one year was not good. How many cancer survivors didn’t make it because we had to shut down one year? I never want to do that again,” Rhonda Pence, leader of the team A Family Affair, said. “We’re back, and we’re back with a vengeance.”