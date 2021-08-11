Barbara Rozner, artist and former shopkeeper of “ TheVintage Cottage” in Leland passed peacefully on August 1st in Oak Brook, IL after a long battle with PSP, a rare form of Parkinson’s. A native of the Chicago area, she was a summer resident of Leelanau peninsula for over 40 years. She was often seen walking her Newfoundland dog, Irish, around Fishtown, and loved life on the peninsula. She participated in many art and antique events in the area, and loved helping other artists by making room for their beautiful items in her shop. She was a true force of nature, and whether she was making her hometown a better place or helping a struggling child get needed help in school, Barb was always ready to lend a hand. She is survived by her husband, Jack, daughter Meagan, and many, many friends.