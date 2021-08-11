Cancel
The Best Fair Foods of 2021

By Layla Khoury-Hanold
Cover picture for the articleThe fair spells fun whether it’s a local carnival, county or a big-deal state event. And while we love the jubilant vibes, crazy rides, live music and silly games, we’re really just here for the food. You can count on fair staples like funnel cakes, corn dogs, cotton candy and deep-fried everything, but each year vendors flex their culinary creativity trying to out-do themselves and win over fair-goers’ tastebuds for best-in-show bragging rights. And we are here for it!

Indiana StateThe Lebanon Reporter

Indiana State Fair unveils lineup of new food items

Indulging in sweet and savory treats is an absolute must when visiting the Indiana State Fair and routinely ranks as the No. 1 reason people attend the fair. Traditional fair foods such as corn dogs and elephant ears are back, but this year’s event features 23 new food items. New...
Iowa StateHawk Eye

The votes are in. Which new Iowa State Fair food did fairgoers pick as this year's best?

The votes are in and the people have spoken: The People's Choice Best New Food of the 2021 Iowa State Fair is Chicken Egg Salad with Indian Fry Bread. The winning creation by Shon Bruellman and the Iowa Egg Council/Iowa Poultry Association is available at the Cluck'n Coop in the midway. The $8 mash-up of chicken and egg salads includes fresh celery, cranberries and toasted pecans and is served over Indian fry bread. It's topped with bacon chipotle sauce, shredded cabbage and smoked paprika. The winning food is a lighter, healthier option than many fair food staples but is still packed with flavor.
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Potluck food hall to run Fair-themed specials this month

Potluck, the food hall at Rosedale Center, is once again celebrating the Minnesota State Fair with Fair-inspired specials from their vendors. The menu items, along with fun giveaways, will run throughout the month, until Labor Day, which is Sept. 6 this year. On August 23, the first 50 guests will receive a Minnesota Fare rain poncho.
Wisconsin Statespectrumnews1.com

Products Pavilion highlights Wisconsin foods at State Fair

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Most people know the phrase “as American as apple pie,” but here in the Badger State, it's as “Wisconsin as" cheese, cherries, and cranberries. At the Wisconsin Products Pavilion at the Wisconsin State Fair, you can find them all and so much more as a way of showcasing Wisconsin products.
Dallas, TXDallas News

State Fair announces 10 fried-food finalists, finally

Dallas’ biggest, greasiest and weirdest food competition is back after a one-year break. On Wednesday, Aug. 11, reps from the State Fair of Texas announced the 10 Big Tex Choice Awards finalists — a list of judges’ favorite dishes, each of which will be sold at the fair during its three-week run Sept. 24 through Oct. 17.
Food & DrinksMain Line Media News

State fair food judge offers advice to contestants

Pat Berry is in her first year as head of the food contests at the Iowa State Fair, but she is far from a rookie in the Elwell Family Food Center, having been both a competitor and judge. Berry spent nearly 40 years as a nurse at Unity Point in...
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

65 Foods On a Stick You Can Get at the Minnesota State Fair in 2021

The Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together is coming up super quickly. I'm extremely excited to get back to the Minnesota State Fair this year (I'm a huge fan in case you can't tell). In anticipation of the 2021 Minnesota State Fair coming up, I decided to do a little research about all of the food that you can get at the fair ON A STICK. Because that's one thing we love most about the fair, all of the unnecessary food that ends up on a stick for fun!
Iowa Statedsmmagazine.com

Fair Food To Try: Handmade Bacon Balls

Brad Magg, left, and Dom Iannerelli will serve up bacon balls at their Iowa State Fair stand. The Iowa State Fair starts Thursday, and Brad Magg and Dom Iannerelli will be ready: They’ve stockpiled bacon balls, their signature menu item, and are hard at work making sauces and lemonade to serve from their stand—called, appropriately enough, Bacon Box.
New York City, NYnewyorkfamily.com

Best Food Subscriptions for NYC Families

Life can be hectic sometimes. Parents not only have to make sure they have their routines figured out, but they also have to run around and bring the kids to school, practice and appointments. When everything is said and done, the last thing parents want to worry about is whether or not they have all of the ingredients to make dinner. Food subscriptions can help take one less thing off of parents’ plates and will give you meals that your whole family will enjoy eating!
Food & Drinkswmay.com

”Feeding Frenzy” To Offer Food Discounts At State Fair

If State Fair time makes you hungry, listen to this. The fair is bringing back the “Feeding Frenzy,” with special reduced prices at select food stands on the grounds each day between 2 and 5pm. The start of the daily discount will be announced each day with the playing of the theme from “Jaws” about 15 minutes before it starts. The theme will play again 15 minutes before the discounts end for the day.
Colorado Statearkvalleyvoice.com

Colorado Grown Food Competition to Debut at 2021 State Fair

To highlight Colorado’s diverse agricultural products and chefs, Governor Jared Polis has announced the inaugural “Governor’s Plate” competition to debut at the 2021 Colorado State Fair in Pueblo in August. The competitors will partner with Colorado Proud to select Colorado-grown ingredients, including the Pueblo chile, to incorporate in their dishes....
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Iowa State Fair reveals people’s choice for best new food

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The people have spoken, picking their favorite new concession item at the Iowa State Fair, according to officials. Chicken egg salad with Indian fry bread was bestowed the honor of the 2021 People’s Choice Best New Food on Wednesday, based on votes from fairgoers over the event’s initial few days. The item contains a chicken egg salad containing celery, cranberries, toasted pecans, cabbage slaw, bacon-tomato aioli, cilantro, and smoked paprika, which is placed on top of warm fry bread or chips.
Iowa StateKCCI.com

KCCI Archive: Family attempts to eat 180 Iowa State Fair foods

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair is about many things, but one highlight is the food. In 2001, a family attempted to sample fair food from every stand at the fair. KCCI’s Eric Hanson followed their quest to consume 180 tasty items. Find more KCCI Archive stories here.
Goldbelly's Once-a-Year Summer Sale Is Officially On

Craving the key lime pie you had years ago in Florida? Longing for an authentic Maine lobster roll? Don't worry ... Goldbelly has you covered. And starting today, you can save 20% on your entire order with code 'GOLDBELLYSUMMER.' This promotion only runs through Wednesday, August 18, so don't delay — you only have a few days to save on Labor Day feasts, family-friendly dinners and meals created by some of the country's best chefs. Here are some of our on-sale picks from this once-a-year sale.

