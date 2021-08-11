The Best Fair Foods of 2021
The fair spells fun whether it’s a local carnival, county or a big-deal state event. And while we love the jubilant vibes, crazy rides, live music and silly games, we’re really just here for the food. You can count on fair staples like funnel cakes, corn dogs, cotton candy and deep-fried everything, but each year vendors flex their culinary creativity trying to out-do themselves and win over fair-goers’ tastebuds for best-in-show bragging rights. And we are here for it!www.foodnetwork.com
Comments / 0