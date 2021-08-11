A Week With: 2021 Kia Rio S

It's been too long since we last checked in with the Kia Rio. Four years ago, it won a spot in the finalist round of MotorTrend's Car of the Year competition, quite a feat for a humble subcompact. Facing off against heavy hitters like the Alfa Romeo Giulia, Tesla Model 3, and Honda Accord, the Rio hatchback earned praise not only for its feature-per-dollar value proposition but also for its refinement. After all this time, though, is there reason enough for us to still hold the 2021 Kia Rio in such high regard?