Howard County, MD

Public Health Advisory: Howard County COVID-19 Transmission Reaches Substantial Level

howardcountymd.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColumbia, MD – The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that the COVID-19 community transmission in Howard County has reached the “Substantial” level. Substantial community transmission is defined by the CDC as between 50 and 99 cases per 100,000 over a seven-day rolling average. Howard County is currently averaging 53.43 cases per 100,000 over the past seven days (8/3-8/9/21).

www.howardcountymd.gov

