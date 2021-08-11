Public Health Advisory: Howard County COVID-19 Transmission Reaches Substantial Level
Columbia, MD – The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that the COVID-19 community transmission in Howard County has reached the “Substantial” level. Substantial community transmission is defined by the CDC as between 50 and 99 cases per 100,000 over a seven-day rolling average. Howard County is currently averaging 53.43 cases per 100,000 over the past seven days (8/3-8/9/21).www.howardcountymd.gov
