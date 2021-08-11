Zoning board vetoes dog kennel in Blairs
CHATHAM, Va. — Pittsylvania County Board of Zoning Appeals Monday night denied a special use permit petition for a dog boarding and grooming business in the Blairs area. "While we live in a residential neighborhood, this new property is secluded, surrounded by trees and is zoned for business," said Patricia Barker, the petitioner. "I bought the property in hopes that one day I could use this property to do something with dogs."www.chathamstartribune.com
