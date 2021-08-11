Cancel
New Tomahawk Mills owners arrive from D.C.

chathamstartribune.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLIMAX, Va. — On Saturday, Aug. 7, the new owners of the vineyard formerly known as Tomahawk Mills held an open house for an informal meet and greet. There are seven new owners: CandenandManny Arciniega, Nat Kretchun, Sol Krause, Mike Yo, Max Richman and ThienVinh Nguyen. The owners are based in Washington, D.C. and are looking to new horizons to what the mill property can become. The property's new name is the Watts Mill.

