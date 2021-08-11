Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Sound Foundation Woodworking Academy Gets New Location

By Bill Stage
Posted by 
97X
97X
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Woodworking is an incredibly fulfilling hobby, and it allows you to create some truly remarkable items in your home or office. With the right tools and knowledge, you can make anything from cabinets to coffee tables to beds for yourself or as gifts for friends and family members. When you’re starting out, it’s good to keep in mind that not every woodworking project has to be huge; while there are certainly big woodworking projects that can take months of work, they aren’t always necessary if all you want is a simple piece of furniture or cabinet to show off in your home.

97x.com

Comments / 0

97X

97X

Davenport, IA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://97x.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woodworking Tools#New Place#Restaurants#Olympics#Power Tools#Sound Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Related
Riverview, FLospreyobserver.com

Riverview Veteran Starts New Woodworking Business

Fine woodwork is hard to come by these days. Well, not for long. A little over a year ago, Joe Bogan, a local Riverview veteran, started to use his woodworking skills to benefit the community. This led Bogan into starting his own business called Bogan Fine Woodworking. It all started...
Lifestylehomedit.com

Complete Your Workshop with the Best Dowel Jig for Woodworking Projects

Are you ready to install that new kitchen cabinet but are terrified of working with dowels? Luckily for you, today’s topic is all about dowel jigs. We’re going to teach you what they’re for, how to use them, and how to pick the best one based on factors such as price, durability, and what you need it for.
Gladwin County, MIGladwin County Record

GCDP announce new location

Gladwin County Democrats have a new home at 234 W. Cedar Ave. behind the United Way office in Gladwin pending any change in the COVID-19 guidelines. The meeting space, reserved for the Gladwin County Democratic Party’s regular meeting date on the fourth Tuesday each month at 6 p.m., is just inside the back door.
Thousand Oaks, CAtheacorn.com

Reading room moves to new location

First Church of Christ, Scientist, Thousand Oaks has moved its Christian Science Reading Room bookstore and study center to a new location. The reading room officially opened to the public Aug. 9. The church’s executive board recently signed a five-year, one-month lease with property owner Armen Ohanian for nearly 1,130...
Clanton, ALClanton Advertiser

The Wellness Group planning new location

The Wellness Group is preparing to build a new facility in Clanton. Jared Hood of The Wellness Group shared the news of the upcoming move with the Clanton Kiwanis Club during a recent meeting. “We have maxed the footprint of our office as much as you can possibly max it,”...
Industryfinewoodworking.com

Confessions of a hand-tool woodworker

If you care more about how a thing is made than how quickly you can make it; if you enjoy the feeling of getting the blood flowing through some good labor; if you enjoy knowing that you can tackle anything thrown your way with just a handful of tools, you might just be a hand-tool woodworker.
DesignPosted by
Indy100

Ladder with one step wins new design award

A ladder with just one step secured a new £40,000 prize for a graduate designer. Cameron Rowley, 23, won the Conran Shop’s inaugural Designer of the Future award with his One Step Ladder design. Mr Rowley, a graduate of Kingston University said: “When using step stools and ladders around the...
New Oxford, PAGettysburg Times

New Hope Ministries expands services with new location

New Hope Ministries (NHM) seeks to walk humbly yet leave a large footprint. The Christian organization has served the New Oxford and surrounding areas with a variety of services since 1982. Thanks to its relocation to a larger and more modern facility, NHM can do even more for those lost in despair.
ApparelPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

Whataburger and Academy Collaborate for New Clothing Line

Let me start out by saying that we are big fans of Whataburger in the studio and they know it. A couple of weeks ago, Whataburger dropped off a couple of the extremely hard-to-get Ugly Christmas Sweaters that were released in 2020. This wasn't the first time they have stopped by. They are always bringing us goodes. These sweaters sold out almost immediately in 2020. Check them out!
Home & Gardenhandymantips.org

What Are the Essential Tools for DIY?

Starting a DIY project can be daunting, especially for someone who doesn’t have any experience doing one yet. What tools should you get? How much time would you need to spend on the project?. The good news is, you don’t have to spend a lot of time or money to...
Electronicsrekkerd.org

NatLife Sounds Summer Sale: Get 40% off on sound packs

NatLife Sounds has announced the launch of its VST Synth-Sounds-Summer Sale, offering a 40% discount on all software presets for a limited time. The promotion includes sound packs with presets for Diva, Dune 3, Massive X, NI Massive, Propellerhead EUROPA, ReDominator, Spire, Sylenth1, Synthmaster One, TAL-U-No-LX V2, The Legend, Thorn, Hive 2, Repro1/5, Serum, and more.
LifestylePosted by
Family Handyman

7 Best Air Mattresses for 2021

Preparing for overnight guests or settling into a new home? A quality air mattress can make or break a good night's sleep. Check out these top picks. An air mattress is an inflatable bed that’s portable and easy to store. When choosing an air mattress, consider whether you’ll be using it for camping, accommodating overnight guests or as a long-term bed solution. Another key factor: Who will be sleeping on it.
Beauty & FashionHGTV

Farmhouse Design Style 101

American farmhouse “style” was initially a matter of practicality: a wide, deep, apron-front sink simplified chores, you needed a long, sturdy table to serve your whole household, and room-spanning, hand-hewn, exposed ceiling beams were ubiquitous (because they kept your house standing). Just 1% of us live on farms these days, but following their recipe for warm, welcoming spaces is as easy as pie. Gather ingredients like these to bring the farm to your table (and chairs, walls, floors … you get the idea).
Home & Gardensduptownnews.com

Health Tips And Hacks: How To Choose A Comfortable Bed

Choosing a bed can be tough. There are so many options to choose from, and it isn’t easy to know what will work best for you. Whether you need a mattress or a bedroom set, this article will help walk you through some of the things that go into choosing the right bed for your needs.
Ripley, WVjacksonnewspapers.com

Discount store expands to a new location

When Josh Workman saw a chance to expand his business from 1,500 square feet to over 5,000 square feet, he didn’t hesitate. BoxDrop Mattress & Furniture Direct, which operates 700 stores nationally, only has seven in West Virginia. Workman is proud to be one of the newest members of the franchise. Known for carrying discounted mattresses, the Ripley store also carries many sofas and loveseats.
Lifestylegoodhousekeeping.com

How to Crochet a Daisy Granny Square

Hook: 5mm/US 8-H Notions: Tapestry needle. Create a magic circle: chain 3 (acts as first double crochet), double crochet into ring 11 times equals 12 double crochet total. Tighten and bind off. Row 2. Attach yarn into any chain space on ring. Chain 1 and pull up loop to 1/2”....
ApparelPosted by
B106

Academy and Whataburger Team for Some Fantastic New Apparel

Every Texan knows that to look your absolute best, you should be representing a true Texas favorite: Whataburger. Having a lousy fishing trip? Those fish just don't seem interested in you, do they? Could be because of what you're wearing. You need to spice it up on your fishing fashion.
LifestylePosted by
BobVila

12 Tidy Backpack Storage Ideas for Your Entryway

Bookbags are versatile carryalls that are useful for myriad activities, not just for school. They hold more stuff than you’d think—from notebooks and laptops, to lunch bags and water bottles, and everything in between. In families with kids where everyone has a bookbag, the bags can really pile up and turn an organized home into a mess.
Urbana, OHUrbana Citizen

ReStore opens new location

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the relocation of ReStore Habitat for Humanity on Thursday, Aug. 5. The ReStore celebrated with food and entertainment while customers stopped by to browse the new store. The ReStore is now located at the old NAPA building, 1007 N....

Comments / 0

Community Policy