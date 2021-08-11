Sound Foundation Woodworking Academy Gets New Location

Woodworking is an incredibly fulfilling hobby, and it allows you to create some truly remarkable items in your home or office. With the right tools and knowledge, you can make anything from cabinets to coffee tables to beds for yourself or as gifts for friends and family members. When you’re starting out, it’s good to keep in mind that not every woodworking project has to be huge; while there are certainly big woodworking projects that can take months of work, they aren’t always necessary if all you want is a simple piece of furniture or cabinet to show off in your home.