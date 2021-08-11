Keene SwampBat players, coaches, reminisce on successful 2021 season

When the lights at Alumni Field were shut off last Saturday night, there was a heavy sense of finality. The Keene SwampBats — who spent a majority of the regular season atop the standings in the New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) — had just played their final game of the 2021 season, a 14-3 loss to the fifth-seeded North Shore Navigators in Game 3 of the NECBL Northern Division semifinals.