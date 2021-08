"This is our home. I'm gonna fight to save it," asserts Aaron (Ross Marquand) in the newest teaser trailer for The Walking Dead. In the first part of Season 11, premiering August 22, Aaron and the Alexandrians fight for a future for their children while struggling to refortify their walled-off community left in ruins by Beta (Ryan Hurst) and the Whisperers. When Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) lead the others on a drastic mission to find food and supplies, it's under threat from a formidable group of human-hunting killers known as the Reapers.