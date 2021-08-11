Why This Switch User Wants the Steam Deck, Too

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleAs someone who both owns and loves the Nintendo Switch, I have to ask: why do I have to choose between the Switch and Steam Deck instead of getting both?. Talk about Valve’s Steam Deck as a "Switch killer" began almost immediately after it was revealed, which I do understand. People contextualize new ideas by comparing them to what they already know, and handheld/big screen hybrids are few and far between. However, there’s no reason two video game consoles can’t exist (or even thrive) at the same time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy