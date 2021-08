Dead fish are washing up along the Gulf coast shorelines in Florida amid a widespread red tide.Red tide occurs when there are too many algae in the water which pollute the surrounding area with harmful toxins, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC). The toxic algae can kill marine life and cause respiratory problems in people.Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, and Charlotte counties ranged from having high to low concentrations of algae in the water. Still, in the past week alone, the FWC said dead fish have washed up on the shores in those counties. Beyond killing fish...