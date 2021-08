ELEVEN STATES FROM OHIO WEST TO MONTANA -- Camping and backpacking are some of my favorite childhood memories. As a kid, I would dog-ear pages of places I wanted to visit while reading my dad’s “Backpacker” magazines. One of those articles I read years ago said that many, if not all, of the glaciers in Glacier National Park would be gone in my lifetime. They have been slowly shrinking since about 1850. I told myself I had to go before they disappeared.