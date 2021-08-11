Susie B. Whitehead Branham, 94, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born in Roselle, Missouri, a daughter of the late John and Ada (Byrd) Faulkner. She married Roy Whitehead on October 16, 1946 in Granite City and he passed away on December 4, 1981. She later married Clyde Branham on October 10, 1998 in Granite City and he passed away on June 13, 2007. Susie was a faithful, devoted and loving homemaker whom was always there to tend to her family. She was a faithful member of Calvary Life Church in Granite City where she enjoyed being a part of the Joy Pals group. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by nine children and spouses, Jackie and Deborah Whitehead of Granite City, Linda Burke of Granite City, Patricia and Tom Richardson of Granite City, Ronald and Dava Whitehead of Granite City, Rose and Mike Barnett of Maryville, Betty and Larry Webb of Columbia, John Whitehead of Granite City, James and Terry Whitehead of Granite City and Michael and Tommie Whitehead of Sullivan, Missouri; many grandchildren; great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to both husbands and her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Ralph Whitehead and Stephen Whitehead; four brothers, Robert Faulkner, John Faulkner, James Faulkner and Frankie Faulkner and three sisters, Naomi Byrd, Ethel Jones and Melvina Faulkner.