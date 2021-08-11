Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Granite City, IL

Susie B. Whitehead Branham

advantagenews.com
 7 days ago

Susie B. Whitehead Branham, 94, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born in Roselle, Missouri, a daughter of the late John and Ada (Byrd) Faulkner. She married Roy Whitehead on October 16, 1946 in Granite City and he passed away on December 4, 1981. She later married Clyde Branham on October 10, 1998 in Granite City and he passed away on June 13, 2007. Susie was a faithful, devoted and loving homemaker whom was always there to tend to her family. She was a faithful member of Calvary Life Church in Granite City where she enjoyed being a part of the Joy Pals group. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by nine children and spouses, Jackie and Deborah Whitehead of Granite City, Linda Burke of Granite City, Patricia and Tom Richardson of Granite City, Ronald and Dava Whitehead of Granite City, Rose and Mike Barnett of Maryville, Betty and Larry Webb of Columbia, John Whitehead of Granite City, James and Terry Whitehead of Granite City and Michael and Tommie Whitehead of Sullivan, Missouri; many grandchildren; great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to both husbands and her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Ralph Whitehead and Stephen Whitehead; four brothers, Robert Faulkner, John Faulkner, James Faulkner and Frankie Faulkner and three sisters, Naomi Byrd, Ethel Jones and Melvina Faulkner.

www.advantagenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granite City, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Michael, IL
City
Roselle, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
State
Missouri State
Granite City, IL
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Faulkner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barnes Hospital#Calvary Life Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Biden says Aug. 31 deadline in Afghanistan might have to be extended

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - U.S. troops may stay in Afghanistan past an Aug. 31 deadline to evacuate Americans, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, and the Pentagon said the U.S. military does not currently have the ability to reach people beyond the Kabul airport. "If there's American citizens left,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Axelrod: These are the battle scars Biden brought to Afghanistan decision

(CNN) — Joe Biden was always a skeptic about what was possible in Afghanistan. I was a witness to that skepticism. In 2009, President Barack Obama convened an intensive review of US strategy in Afghanistan. After seven years of war, the allied effort there was floundering. Attention and resources had been shifted to Iraq, while the war in Afghanistan drifted. Obama wanted to chart the way forward.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

US cannot ensure safe passage to Kabul airport, embassy says

(CNN) — As reports of harassment and beatings at Taliban checkpoints continued to surface Wednesday, the US Embassy in Kabul warned it could not ensure safe passage for Americans to the airport to escape Afghanistan, despite the Pentagon underscoring alleged Taliban assurances that it will ensure safe transit. Wednesday's alert...

Comments / 0

Community Policy